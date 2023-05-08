Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 08, 2023 8:03 PM ETACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD)
ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 8, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Mark Johnson - Vice President of Investor Relations

Steve Davis - Chief Executive Officer

Brendan Teehan - Chief Operating Officer, Head of Commercial

Doug Williamson - Head of Research & Development

Mark Schneyer - Chief Financial Officer

Kathie Bishop - Chief Scientific Officer and Head of Rare Diseases

Conference Call Participants

Ritu Baral - TD Cowen

Charles Duncan - Cantor Fitzgerald

Tessa Romero - J.P. Morgan

Tazeen Ahmad - Bank of America

Neena Bitritto-Garg - Citi

Rudy Li - SVB Securities

Gregory Renza - RBC Capital Markets

Jason Butler - JMP

Jeff Hung - Morgan Stanley

Yatin Suneja - Guggenheim

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by. Welcome to ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ First Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call. My name is Corey and I'll be your coordinator for today. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. We will be facilitating a question-and-answer session towards the end of today's call. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised today's conference call is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the presentation over to Mark Johnson, Vice President of Investor Relations at ACADIA. Please proceed.

Mark Johnson

Thank you. Good afternoon and thank you for joining us on today's call to discuss ACADIA's first quarter 2023 financial results.

Joining me on the call today from ACADIA are Steve Davis, our Chief Executive Officer, who will provide an overview of our performance and a review of our business; Brendan Teehan, our Chief Operating Officer, Head of Commercial will provide updates on our recent launch of debut for the treatment of Rett syndrome, followed by commercial updates on our NUPLAZID franchise; Doug Williamson, our Head of R&D will provide an update of our pipeline programs; and Mark Schneyer, our Chief Financial Officer, will

