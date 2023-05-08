Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Alico: Reiterate Buy For Long-Term Investors

May 08, 2023 9:11 PM ETAlico, Inc. (ALCO)
Summary

  • Alico is one of the largest citrus growers in the U.S with ~49,000 acres of citrus groves in Florida.
  • Hurricane Ian has made Alico's F2023 a writeoff.
  • The stock continues to trade at roughly half of real estate value, suggesting patient investors will eventually be richly rewarded.

Orange Orchard in Florida - Aerial

halbergman/iStock via Getty Images

As expected, Alico, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ALCO) operations have been negatively affected by Hurricane Ian, with the company reporting operating losses so far in F2023. I expect operating losses to continue until we roll forward to the next

ALCO reports net loss in 2023

Figure 1 - ALCO reports net loss in 2023 (ALCO Q2/2023 press release)

ALCO operations down 45%

Figure 2 - ALCO operations down 45% YoY (ALCO Q2/2023 press release)

Alico Ranch lands fetching > $5,000 / acre

Figure 3 - Alico Ranch lands fetching > $5,000 / acre (Author created with data from company reports)

Alico SOTP valuation

Figure 4 - Alico SOTP valuation (Author created)

This article was written by

Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
2.92K Followers
I spent 5 years as a co-founder and hedge fund CIO / manager. Before that, I was a hedge fund analyst/portfolio manager at a leading Canadian alternative asset manager. I write articles as part of my own due diligence on the stocks that I find interesting, for one reason or another.Follow me on twitter for my thoughts on macro trends.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

