Adeia Inc. (ADEA) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 08, 2023 8:13 PM ETAdeia Inc. (ADEA)
Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 8, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Chris Chaney - Investor Relations

Paul Davis - Chief Executive Officer

Keith Jones - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Hamed Khorsand - BWS Financial

Matthew Galinko - Maxim

Operator

Good day, everyone. Thank you for standing by. Welcome to Adeia's First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]

I'd now like to turn the call over to Chris Chaney, Vice President of Investor Relations for Adeia. Chris, please go ahead.

Chris Chaney

Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining us as we share with you details of our first quarter 2023 financial results. With me on the call today are Paul Davis, our President and CEO; and Keith Jones, our CFO. Paul will share with you some general observations regarding our first quarter and then Keith will give further details on our financial results and guidance. We'll then conclude with a question-and-answer session period. In addition to today's earnings release, there is an earnings presentation, which you can access along with the webcast in the IR portion of our website.

Before turning the call over to Paul, I'd like to provide a few reminders. First, today's discussion contains forward-looking statements that are predictions, projections, or other statements about future events, which are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and therefore, subject to risks, uncertainties, and changes in circumstances. For more information on the risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from what we discussed today, please refer to the Risk Factors section in our SEC filings, including our annual report on Form 10-K and our quarterly report on Form 10-Q. Please note that the company does not intend to update or alter these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances arising after this call.

