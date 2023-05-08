SimplyCreativePhotography

Investment Summary

Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) is a company that creates a variety of useful products using steel. They specialize in adding value to steel processing and creating products for consumers, buildings, and sustainable mobility. Their Steel Processing segment takes flat-rolled steel and turns it into products for different industries such as automotive, construction, hardware, agriculture, and HVAC.

Despite the diversity and growing presence, WOR has it hasn't helped them in increasing the revenues on a yearly basis. Instead, they saw a decline in both the top and bottom lines. But looking at the QoQ results the company saw an increase as automotive demand rose and steel production experienced modest growth. The relative stability I see with the company and the nice dividend it offers whilst buying back shares makes me able to rate it a buy. WOR has been able to pay a dividend for the last 31 years and has during that time also been increasing the payout thanks to the ever increasing cash flows the company has had. Currently the leveraged FCF margins sit at 5.36%, beating out the sector average of 3.54%. I don't think we will see massive growth, but instead, a value-accumulating company that will generate value for shareholders for many decades.

A Shift In Manufacturing Will Benefit

One of the major trends driving growth for companies like WOR is deglobalization, as more businesses are moving production out of China and into other countries like India or Vietnam. However, another trend that has emerged due to the pandemic is the movement of companies back to the US to hedge against global constraints. By relocating their production to the US, companies hope to create a more efficient and streamlined business model that can weather the toughest of times. This shift also creates a higher demand for businesses within the country due to the close proximity of the production facilities.

Market Highlight (wellington.com)

The US government has also introduced incentives for companies to increase their manufacturing within the country, which has further fueled the trend of moving back to the US. All this results in that a company like WOR will have a much easier time selling their product domestically to a demanding market at a greater price than what they would get in a developing country like India for example. A large part of the revenues that WOR generates is from an end market like automotive, which should continue growing steadily for many years ahead, fueling the revenues of WOR as well.

Quarterly Result

In the last report from the company, they experienced a 20% decrease on a YoY basis which might have investors running away in fear. But seeing as WOR is susceptible to commodity fluctuations it's no wonder as steel prices are not at the same levels as 12 months ago.

The net sales came in at $1.1 billion and with revenues like this, the p/s is actually quite low at 0.58 on a forward basis.

Company Prioritize (Earnings Report)

What I think will be watched the most going forward is the margins the company maintains. In the earnings presentation, the company mentioned that they want to increase margins and decrease the asset intensity which should bring them a higher ROA than the 5.91% they have currently. Most of the goals are rather basic and I would have liked to see more mentions of addressing new markets or making strategic investments going forward to gain more market share.

In the report, there was also a mention of the impact the lower steel prices had on working capital. This really highlights the importance of having a strong cash position to leverage when this happens. Which the company has strived for as they sat with $267 million in cash at the last quarter end, up $232 million from the same quarter last year.

I think the steel production sort of overshadowed some of the good things that happened in the quarter. Like the building products segment saw a 14% increase YoY as higher average sale prices benefited the company.

Moving forward I think it will be vital to see the margins and whether the company can stick to keeping a slimmer business model and increase margins. 11% in TTM gross margins are not great and to fuel a positive long-term outlook this needs to improve.

Risks

One of the major risks facing a company like WOR I think was highlighted in the last report. Commodity fluctuations can really hurt margins and make for inconsistent results. But I think that is also just the nature of the market they are in. The long-term outlook though for steel seems to remain strong as strong markets like India and China are still placing big demands.

Worth noting for investors is that the company aims to separate the steel processing segment of the company by early 2024. I think this is an interesting move as it will present investors with the possibility of making a pure steel play with a company that is as financially stable as WOR. I will be watching out for more news going forward regarding this and what some of the evaluated benefits of holding on to shares in WOR are in the meantime.

Valuation & Wrap Up

I think that what worries investors the most with a company like WOR is that they aren't able to increase margins and remain competitive in a challenging market like steel. With a 20% YoY decrease in net sales, it's easy to see why some might turn the company away. But I think what is important to look at is the QoQ results, which seem to show a positive uptrend for the company as steel prices rebound slightly and demand increases in the automotive end-market, which is the company's largest.

Stock Price (Seeking Alpha)

Looking forward, the estimates are shaky and I think that will be seen in the results from the company also. The management seems to remain confident that demand will keep up, CEO Andy Rose said “We have good momentum heading into our fourth quarter and are optimistic that underlying demand for our key end markets will remain healthy.”

Seeing as the last quarter saw drops in sales, I think the next few quarters will be all about looking at the margins. Can the company maintain them and also increase them, despite a challenging market environment? I think it's fair to estimate that growth will slow for the company during 2023, but I also think it's fair to estimate it will pick up rather quickly in 2024 and 2025, reflecting the same growth the industry will have. However it turns out, buying when the p/e is this low offers little risk in my opinion, and investors can enjoy the nice dividend in the meantime.

All in all, I think what WOR offers is a dividend opportunity for investors seeking exposure to a generally steadily growing industry like steel, whilst also having their shares appreciate in value through buybacks. The p/e seems to be in line with the sector and the net debt/EBITDA sits at 1.97, which I think highlights that debt should impact the above-mentioned benefits like dividends and buybacks. I will rate WOR stock a buy for now and look forward to reading further into the separation of the steel segment in 2024.