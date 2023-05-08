Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

FAT Brands, Inc. (FAT) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 08, 2023 8:30 PM ETFAT Brands Inc. (FAT), FATBP, FATBB
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.96K Followers

FAT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 8, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Andrew Wiederhorn - Outside Consultant & Strategic Advisor & Director

Kenneth Kuick - CFO

Robert Rosen - EVP, Capital Markets

Conference Call Participants

Joseph Gomes - NOBLE Capital Markets

Roger Lipton - Lipton Financial Services

Operator

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the FAT Brands Inc. First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]. Please note that this conference is being recorded today, May 8, 2023.

On the call from FAT Brands are Chairman of the Board, Andy Wiederhorn; and co-Chief Executive and Chief Financial Officer, Ken Kuick and Rob Rosen. This afternoon, the company made its first quarter 2023 financial results publicly available. Please refer to the earnings release and earnings supplement, both of which are available in the Investors section on our website at www.fatbrands.com. Each contain additional details about the first quarter, which closed on March 26, 2023.

But before we begin, I must remind everyone that part of the discussion today will include forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and therefore, undue reliance should not be placed upon them. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements due to a number of risks and uncertainties. The company does not undertake to update these forward-looking statements at a later date. For more detailed discussion of the risks that could impact future operating results and financial conditions, please see today's earnings release and recent SEC filings.

During today's call, the company will discuss non-GAAP financial measures, which it believes can be useful in evaluating its performance. The presentation of this additional information should not be considered in isolation nor as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.