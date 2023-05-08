Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NEO) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 08, 2023 8:57 PM ETNeoGenomics, Inc. (NEO)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.96K Followers

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 8, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Kendra Sweeney - VP of IR

Chris Smith - CEO

Jeff Sherman - CFO

Warren Stone - President of Clinical Service Division

Vishal Sikri - President of Advanced Diagnostics Division

Melody Harris - President of Enterprise Operations

Conference Call Participants

Puneet Souda - SVB Securities

David Westenberg - Piper Sandler

Dan Brennan - TD Cowen

Andrew Brackmann - William Blair

David Delahunt - Goldman Sachs

Tejas Savant - Morgan Stanley

Andrew Cooper - Raymond James

Derik De Bruin - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Mark Massaro - BTIG

Jacob Krahenbuhl - Stephens

Operator

Welcome to the NeoGenomics First Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast. At this time all participants are in listen only mode. Please note this call is being recorded, and an audio replay will be available on the Company's website. Kendra Sweeney, Vice President of Investor Relations, you may begin your conference.

Kendra Sweeney

Thank you, Paul. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to the NeoGenomics first quarter financial results call. With me today to discuss the results are Chris Smith, Neo’s Chief Executive Officer and Jeff Sherman, Neo’s financial officer. Additional members of the management team are available for Q&A, including Vishal Sikri, President of Advanced Diagnostic, Warren Stone, President of Clinical Services, and Melody Harris, President of Enterprise Operations.

This call is being simultaneously webcast, we will be referring to the slide presentation that has been posted to the investors tab on our website at ir.neogenomics.com.

Starting on Slide two, during this call, we will make forward-looking statements regarding our anticipated future performance, such as our operational and financial outlooks and projections, our assumptions for that outlook, opportunities and strategies for our products and related effects on our financial and operating results.

