Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (OCUL) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 08, 2023 9:00 PM ETOcular Therapeutix, Inc. (OCUL)
Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Q1 2023 Results Conference Call May 8, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Donald Notman - Chief Financial Officer

Antony Mattessich - President & Chief Executive Officer

Rabia Ozden - Chief Medical Officer

Steve Meyers - Senior Vice President of Commercial

Conference Call Participants

Jon Wolleben - JMP Securities

Joe Catanzaro - Piper Sandler

Tara Bancroft - Cowen

Colleen Kusy - Baird

Yi Chen - H.C. Wainwright

Caroline Palomeque - Berenberg Capital Markets

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Ocular Therapeutics First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]. Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today, Donald Notman, Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead.

Donald Notman

Thank you, Julia. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us on our first quarter 2023 financial results and business update conference call. This afternoon, after the close, we issued a press release providing an update on the company's product development programs and details of the company's financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023. The press release can be accessed on the Investors portion of our website at investors.ocutx.com.

Leading the call today will be Antony Mattessich, our President, and Chief Executive Officer, who will provide an update on our pipeline developments and the commercial progress of DEXTENZA. Also speaking on the call today will be Dr. Rabia Ozden, our Chief Medical Officer; and Steve Meyers, our Senior Vice President, Commercial.

Following their remarks, I will provide an overview of the financial highlights for the quarter before turning the call back over to Anthony for a summary on questions. For Q&A, we will be joined by Chris White, our Chief Business Officer; and Dr. Peter Kaiser, our Chief Medical Adviser, Retina.

