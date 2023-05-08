Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 08, 2023 9:05 PM ETPayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL)
PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 8, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Gabrielle Rabinovitch - SVP and Acting CFO

Daniel Schulman - President and CEO

Conference Call Participants

Tien-Tsin Huang - JPMorgan

Lisa Ellis - MoffettNathanson

Darrin Peller - Wolfe Research

Jason Kupferberg - Bank of America

David Togut - Evercore ISI

James Faucette - Morgan Stanley

Bryan Keane - Deutsche Bank

Operator

Good afternoon. My name is Sarah, and I will be your conference operator for today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to PayPal Holdings Earnings Conference Call for the First Quarter 2023. [Operator Instructions] Thank you.

I would now like to introduce your host for today's call, Ms. Gabrielle Rabinovitch, Senior Vice President and Acting CFO. Please go ahead.

Gabrielle Rabinovitch

Thank you, Sarah. Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us. Welcome to PayPal's earnings conference call for the first quarter of 2023. Joining me today on the call is Dan Schulman, our President and CEO. We're providing a slide presentation to accompany our commentary. This conference call is also being webcast, and both the presentation and call are available on our Investor Relations website.

In discussing our company's performance, we'll refer to some non-GAAP measures. You can find the reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures in the presentation accompanying this conference call.

We will make forward-looking statements that are based on our current expectations, forecasts and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties. These statements include our guidance for the second quarter and full year 2023, our planning assumptions for 2023 and our comments related to anticipated foreign exchange rates, operating margins and share repurchase activity. Our actual results may differ materially from these statements. You can find more information about risks, uncertainties and other factors that could affect

