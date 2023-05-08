Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Caesars Entertainment Q1: Stronger Than One Year Ago

May 08, 2023 10:10 PM ETCaesars Entertainment, Inc. (CZR)
Summary

  • Caesars Entertainment posted a strong Q1, improving its top and bottom lines, benefiting from growing visitor numbers, sports betting tailwinds and digital expansion.
  • Caesars is expected to continue reducing its debt at an annual rate of $1 billion for the coming years, and EBITDA could reach $5 billion at the end of FY2025.
  • We are cautious of market uncertainty impacting consumer demand.

Caesars Palace Las Vegas Strip at night

tobiasjo/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) is a casino and gaming stock with a market cap of $9.62 billion. It recently released its Q1 2023 Earnings report, which saw double-digit revenue growth YoY due to

graph

Five-year stock trend (SeekingAlpha.com)

brands

Business portfolio (Caesars.com)

table

Q1 2023 segments versus Q1 2022 (sec.gov)

graph

U.S sports betting by month (Legalsportsreport.com)

table

Q1 2023 versus Q1 2023 (sec.gov)

table

Quarterly earnings history (SeekingAlpha.com)

graph

Quarterly levered free cash flow (SeekingAlpha.com)

table

Balance sheet (sec.gov)

Graph

Price return versus peers (SeekingAlpha.com)

tables

Quant Rating (SeekingAlpha.com)

I am a 33-year-old globe trotting nomad with a business education who loves to discover new ideas for long and short term investments."Stop hoping for a promotion that's not coming. Instead, start a business at which you want to work." Sallie Krawcheck

