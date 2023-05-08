Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

DZS Inc. (DZSI) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 08, 2023 9:20 PM ETDZS Inc. (DZSI)
DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 8, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Ted Moreau - Head of IR

Charles Vogt - President & CEO

Misty Kawecki - CFO

Miguel Alonso - Chief Product Officer

Conference Call Participants

Tore Svanberg - Stifel

Christian Schwab - Craig-Hallum Capital Group

Ryan Koontz - Needham & Co.

Operator

Hello. My name is Jean-Louis. Welcome to the DZS Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]

I will now turn the conference over to Mr. Ted Moreau, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Ted Moreau

Thank you, Jean-Louis, and welcome to the DZS first quarter 2023 earnings conference call. Joining me today to discuss our results are DZS President and CEO, Charlie Vogt; and CFO, Misty Kawecki. Chief Product Officer, Miguel Alonso is also on the call to participate in the Q&A session.

After market closed today, we published first quarter earnings release along with an updated investor presentation which will be referenced throughout today’s earnings call and you can follow along with Charlie and Misty’s commentary.

Our discussion today will contain forward-looking statements based on our current expectations regarding future events or the future financial performance of the company. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and actual events or results may differ materially. Please refer to documents that the company files with the SEC, including its most recent 10-Q and 10-K reports as well as being available on the Investor Relations section of our website.

Please note that unless otherwise indicated, the financial metrics being provided to you on this call are determined on a non-GAAP basis. These items together with corresponding GAAP numbers and the reconciliation to GAAP are contained in today’s earning press release. During the second quarter, we will be attending investor conferences hosted by Needham, B. Riley, Craig-Hallum, Cowen and Stifel. Additionally, this Wednesday, May

