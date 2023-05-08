Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Banks Get Sucked Into M&A Black Box

May 08, 2023 10:24 PM ETTD, FRCB
Summary

  • Toronto-Dominion Bank and First Horizon’s decision to ditch a planned merger on Thursday adds a heap of uncertainty to an industry that needs anything but.
  • It’s some comfort that First Horizon comes away with a break fee that will net it $225 million in cash.
  • If the goal is to keep American bank customers calm and markets stable, dumping First Horizon into a maelstrom seems counterproductive.

American Bailout

Douglas Rissing/iStock via Getty Images

By Breakingviews

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) and First Horizon’s (FHN) decision to ditch a planned merger on Thursday adds a heap of uncertainty to an industry that needs anything but. The Canadian

