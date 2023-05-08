Banks Get Sucked Into M&A Black Box

Douglas Rissing/iStock via Getty Images

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) and First Horizon’s (FHN) decision to ditch a planned merger on Thursday adds a heap of uncertainty to an industry that needs anything but. The Canadian lender and its American peer blamed the end of their $13.4 billion deal on a regulatory review led by the U.S. Federal Reserve that languished for nearly 15 months. Investors in American technology and industrial companies are used to their merger plans being snared in untransparent, seesawing policy. In banking, though, the stakes are far higher.

First Horizon returns to being a mid-sized stand-alone bank, at a time when mid-sized banks are reeling. Bank runs - hard to predict and harder to stop - already caused the collapse of three other lenders: Silicon Valley Bank (OTC:SIVBQ), Signature Bank (OTC:SBNY), and First Republic Bank (OTCPK:FRCB). First Horizon at least made clear that there were no lurking nasties in its business that scared its buyer away. But the bank’s deposit base, 45% of which is not covered by the government insurance scheme that protects savers with less than $250,000, is down 17% from late 2021. As of Thursday, First Horizon shares have fallen 47% since just before the deal’s announcement, greater than the KBW Regional Bank Index’s 40% drop.

It’s some comfort that First Horizon comes away with a break fee that will net it $225 million in cash. It also benefits from an equity investment from TD, bumping up its loss-absorbing capital. But why regulators have left another mid-sized bank to the whims of a still-panicking market - and, especially, why they allowed it to hang in limbo so long - is not obvious from the outside. Senator Elizabeth Warren, an influential Democrat, opposed the tie-up. But other, bigger banks have fared better. Regulators including the Federal Reserve allowed U.S. Bancorp (USB), which has a larger American business than TD’s, to acquire Mitsubishi UFJ Financial’s (MUFG, OTCPK:MBFJF) regional franchise in October.

American companies are used to a seesawing regulatory approach by now - just look at the Federal Trade Commission’s creative attempts to deter mergers and curb tech firms. The issue with banking watchdogs like the Federal Reserve isn’t that they oppose mergers - it’s that their timelines and reasoning are neither transparent nor accountable. If the goal is to keep American bank customers calm and markets stable, dumping First Horizon into a maelstrom seems counterproductive.

Toronto-Dominion Bank said on May 4 that it was terminating its $13.4 billion acquisition of First Horizon, by mutual agreement. The companies were uncertain as to “when and if” regulatory approval for the deal, first announced on Feb. 28, 2022, could be obtained. First Horizon’s shares opened 37% lower in morning trading.

