andykatz

Investment thesis

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) is demonstrating an exemplary capital allocation, according to Zain Akbari from Morningstar. My analysis of the company's financial performance over the last decade suggests the same. The management has strong track record of success and currently implements new strategic initiatives to weather current challenging environment. But my valuation analysis suggests COST stock is slightly overvalued at the moment so I prefer to wait on the sidelines for more attractive stock price levels.

Company information

Costco Wholesale Corporation started its operations in 1983 in Seattle, Washington. The company operates more than 800 membership warehouses worldwide together with e-commerce websites available in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Korea, Taiwan, Japan, and Australia. Costco's business is based on the concept of offering its members low prices on a limited selection of nationally-branded and private-label products in a wide range of categories.

The company disaggregates its revenue by geographic location of its operations for the purposes of segment reporting. Major part of sales is generated in the United States.

Author's calculations

Costco in its financial statements also presents its net sales by merchandise categories.

Costco's latest 10-K

The company's fiscal year ends on the last Sunday of August each year. Costco's FY 2022 ended August 28, 2022.

Financials

Costco's financial performance over the last decade has been strong with revenue growing at an almost 9% CAGR and gross margin being within a narrow 12-13% range. Operating margin improved over the decade from 2.9% in FY 2013 to 3.4% in FY 2022. Free cash flow [FCF] with stock-based compensation [SBC] eliminated has been razor-thin, which is inherent to the retail industry though.

Author's calculations

Given thin margins, here I would like to emphasize that expense control is crucial for the company to keep the nose above waterline. In my opinion, the management has been very strong in managing costs by improving productivity of the company's workforce. On the below chart you can see how the company delivered a strong improvement in revenue per employee.

Data by YCharts

The company's balance sheet is strong with current ratio above one and very conservative leverage ratio below 50%. As of the last reporting date cash balance has been significantly higher than the company's total debt.

Seeking Alpha

Now let me move to the latest earnings for the Q2 2023, which were announced on March 2. COST slightly missed consensus estimates on the revenue but delivered higher-than-expected EPS.

Seeking Alpha

The company has been navigating challenging macro environment successfully. Net sales during the quarter increased 6.5% YoY to $54.24 billion and net income increased 13% to $1.47 billion. According to the information shared during the earnings call, shopping traffic increased 5% worldwide and 3.7% in the United States with average ticket up 0.2% and 1.9%, respectively. Memberships dynamics also demonstrated resilience with 68.1 million paid household members and 123.0 million cardholders, both up more than 7% YoY.

In two recent months, in March and April, sales dynamics have been mixed. For example, March sales demonstrated first monthly same-store sales drop in almost three years. In April, Costco's sales regained momentum delivering a 1.4% growth. However, E-commerce comparable-store sales saw a 5.9% decline, according to Barron's.

Overall, I believe that Costco's management demonstrated strong track-record over the long-term. But recent developments with mixed data suggest the company is facing severe headwinds due to vast uncertainties in the broader economy.

Valuation

When we speak about valuation, I prefer to be as conservative as possible and cross-check with the help of different approaches. Costco is known for its solid dividend history, with 18 consecutive years of dividend hikes.

Seeking Alpha

Therefore, I want to start valuation analysis with the Dividend Discount Model [DDM]. To build it, I need a few assumptions. For the required rate of return, I use WACC provided by valueinvesting.io and round it up to 7.5%. For the current year's dividend, I have consensus estimates of $3.48 per share. For the expected dividend growth rate, I use a 5-year dividend growth rate of 13.59%, round it down to 13.5%, and cut it by half to be conservative given the current challenging environment.

Seeking Alpha

Incorporating all of the assumptions to my DDM formula, I ended up with a fair price per share of $464. It is 7% lower than the current stock price of $499. Thus, DDM suggests the stock is slightly overvalued.

Author's calculations

To cross-check myself I also use two more approaches: Discounted Cash Flow [DCF] and valuation ratios historical analysis.

Next, I will continue with DCF. I use the same WACC as I used for my DDM calculations above. For future FCF, I have revenue consensus estimates, which I have to multiply by the expected FCF margin. As we have seen in the "Financials" section, over the last decade the company's highest FCF margin ex-SBC has been at 2.6% and decreased to 0.7% in FY 2022. Given the current challenging environment, I use a 1.5% FCF margin for FY 2023 and expect it to start recovering in FY 2024 by 25 basis points every year until it peaks at 2.6% in FY2028.

Author's calculations

Based on the calculations above you can see that DCF also suggests a slight overvaluation with approximately the same level as DDM.

Now let me move to the historical multiples analysis. Seeking Alpha Quant assigned the lowest possible "F" valuation grade given much higher valuation ratios of COST compared to the sector median. I prefer a little different approach of multiples analysis - to compare the current ratios of the company with its 5-year averages. Based on it we can see that most multiples across the board are currently higher than historical averages.

Seeking Alpha

To sum up, my valuation analysis with three different approaches suggests the stock is slightly overvalued.

Risks to consider

In current challenging macroenvironment I see the downward pressure on margins as a major risk for Costco. Thin margins are actually the primary risk for all retailers, especially during periods of high inflation and tough macroeconomic conditions. With margins narrowing the company will have less room for investing in marketing or other growth or efficiency initiatives, which also undermines the pace of future growth. Costco has been historically very strong in managing this risk, but inflation remains sticky adding more risks to margins.

Another major risk that I see is fierce competition. Retail industry is highly competitive with other large warehouse clubs like Sam's Club and BJ's Wholesale as well as traditional retailers and online marketplaces. I consider Amazon (AMZN) as a significant threat to Costco's market share given the secular shift to e-commerce. Here I would like to underline that Amazon also has its Amazon Prime club, which is the direct competitor for Costco. The millennial generation is much more got used to ordering online than older generations. The company is striving to mitigate the competition risk by maintaining loyal customer base, high-quality products, and shopping experience. The company is also heavily investing in its e-commerce capabilities to keep up with secular trends.

The last but not least of the significant risks I see in current reality is the cybersecurity risk. The company collects and stores a wide range of personal and financial information of its members and any data breach or leak can results in significant loss of reputation and unexpected costs related to litigations and fines. Given the company's thin margins inherent to the nature of the business, unexpected costs can severely hit profitability.

Bottom line

Costco delivered strong financial performance over the last decade with management's stellar execution of strategic initiatives which enabled the company to improve operating efficiency. The balance sheet is strong as well. But I prefer not to invest and give the stock a neutral rating given current uncertain environment and the slight overvaluation of the stock.