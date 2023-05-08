Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 08, 2023 10:09 PM ETLucid Group, Inc. (LCID)
Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 8, 2023 5:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Maynard Um - Head of IR

Peter Rawlinson - CEO & Chief Technology Officer

Sherry House - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Christopher Pierce - Needham & Company

John Murphy - Bank of America

Andres Sheppard - Cantor Fitzgerald

Steven Fox - Fox Advisors

Ron Jewsikow - Guggenheim Partners

Operator

Hello, and thank you for standing by, and welcome to Lucid Group's First Quarter '23 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers’ presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to hand the conference over to Maynard Um. You may begin.

Maynard Um

Thank you, and welcome to Lucid Group's first quarter 2023 earnings call. Joining me today are Peter Rawlinson, our CEO and CTO; and Sherry House, our CFO.

Before handing the call over to Peter, let me remind you that some of the statements on this call include forward-looking statements under federal securities law. These include, without limitation, statements regarding the future financial performance of the company, production and delivery volumes, financial and operating outlook and guidance, macroeconomic and industry trends, company initiatives and other future events.

These statements are based on predictions and expectations as of today and actual events or results may differ due to a number of risks and uncertainties. We refer you to the cautionary language and the risk factors in our most recent filings with the SEC and the forward-looking statements on Page 2 of our investor deck available on the Investor Relations section of our website at ir.lucidmotors.com.

In addition, management will make reference to non-GAAP financial measures during this call. A discussion of why we use non-GAAP financial measures and information regarding reconciliation

