Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) has benefited from an ongoing expansion effort, doubling its footprint to nearly 200 U.S. warehouse locations in just the past five years. While sales have slowed compared to the exceptional trends during the height of the pandemic, the story here has been otherwise impressive results considering the more challenging macro backdrop.

Indeed, the company just reported its latest quarterly earnings highlighted by firming margins and climbing profitability compared to 2022. We like the stock with a sense that the company's ability to consolidate market share supports a positive long-term outlook.

That being said, with shares already up more than 30% thus far in 2023, we make the case that valuation has turned pricey against several near-term uncertainties. The expectation here is for some renewed volatility until the company can confirm a return of stronger top-line momentum.

FND Earnings Recap

FND reported Q1 EPS of $0.66, flat compared to the result in Q1 2022, but also $0.01 ahead of expectations for this quarter. Net sales climbed by 9.1% y/y, capturing the boost from 32 new locations opened in 2022. On the other hand, comparable store sales are down by -3.3% reflecting softer store traffic trends.

Favorably, the gross margin at 41.8% in Q1 is up 210 basis points compared to 39.7% in Q1 2022 through declining inflationary cost pressures and a turnaround compared to widespread supply chain disruptions at the start of last year. Even as total operating expenses are up in support of the store count growth, adjusted EBITDA reached $149.6 million, up 10.2% y/y.

Overall, it was a solid quarter considering the circumstances. In contrast to many companies pushing pricing higher to support margins, Floor & Decor has found some success in "strategic price reductions" for certain products which has helped to grow transactions and maintain the operating momentum. Comments by CEO Tom Taylor during the earnings conference call projected optimism going forward.

We believe our ability to continue to make strategic investments in a year marked by a contraction in the industry growth will enable us to accelerate our market share in 2023 and beyond, particularly among Pros. As a reminder, we increased our market share by 200 basis points to approximately 10% in 2022, and we are thrilled that the early first quarter 2023 market share data points to another strong year.

In terms of guidance, management reiterated full-year financial targets announced from the Q4 year-end results. Floor & Decor expects 2023 revenue between $4.6 and $4.8 billion, representing a 10% y/y increase at the midpoint versus 2022. This would be achieved from the contribution of opening 32 to 35 new stores, balancing an expected -3% to flat comparable store sales decline. The target for EPS is between $2.55 and $2.85 compared to $2.76 in 2022.

Still, comments during the earnings conference call also noted the challenge of hitting the high end of those estimates considering ongoing headwinds toward the housing market as a key driver of home-improvement activity. The expectation here is for Q2 to be a sequentially weaker quarter, while trends improve into the second half of the year lapping softer comparables. On this point, management sees a path for comparable store sales growth to turn positive by Q4, which we can hold as a key monitoring point.

Is FND a Good Stock?

The attraction of Floor & Decor is in its position as a disruptor within its segment of specialty retail. The company's focus on hard surface flooring has proven to resonate with customers by delivering a better shopping experience compared to larger "home improvement" super stores like Home Depot, Inc. (HD) and Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW).

FND believes its ability to offer a wider assortment of flooring products, and more in-store inventory, at attractive prices are reasons it continues to capture market share. Valued added services like in-store project consultants and designers, while building relationships with local contractors and commercial customers encompass the appeal of Floor & Decor's business model.

Beyond question marks regarding the strength of the economy or how the housing market evolves, we see room for Floor & Decor to continue growing. With 194 stores currently, management sees the potential for up to 500 stores as its addressable market including untapped mid-sized cities. Pillars in the growth strategy include a bigger push on the commercial side and new design services to ultimately expand margins.

Is FND Overvalued?

The takeaway from FND's latest financial results suggests the company is on "firm footing" with positive fundamentals. On the other hand, with the stock already up more than 30% this year and more than 50% from its 2022 lows, the tailwinds are hardly a secret which is reflected in a lofty valuation.

With consensus revenue and EPS in line with the current management guidance, FND is trading at a 35x forward P/E multiple or 17x on an EV-to-forward EBITDA basis. The market appears to be assigning FND a premium based on its store growth momentum and the expectation for same-store sales to rebound higher into 2024.

In our view, the estimates appear too optimistic, particularly considering the comments from management suggesting a soft current Q2. Stabilizing same-store sales will be an important step Floor & Decor has not yet achieved.

FND appears expensive compared to home improvement peers like HD or LOW at 18x and 15x forward earnings. Again, FND's higher top-line growth and its trajectory in margins can justify some of the spread, although it's harder to argue the spread can widen from here.

FND Stock Price Forecast

Floor & Decor is a high-quality company with strong fundamentals, but a touch too expensive in our opinion. We rate FND as a hold.

The $100 share price level has represented an area of technical resistance in the stock over the past year, and we don't see a good catalyst in the near term to support a breakout higher.

Our baseline is for the stock to consolidate between $90 and $100, through the next quarterly report. On the upside, we'll need to see evidence of stronger growth momentum, likely connected to better-than-expected housing market indicators.

The risk here is that economic conditions deteriorate further, undermining the company's growth strategy. Weaker-than-expected results for the rest of 2023 could open the door for a deeper selloff in the stock.