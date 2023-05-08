Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Floor & Decor Stock: A Touch Expensive Near The 52-Week High

May 08, 2023 11:14 PM ETFloor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (FND)HD, LOW
Dan Victor, CFA profile picture
Dan Victor, CFA
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Floor & Decor reported its Q1 earnings which beat expectations.
  • The company continues to open new store locations as a growth driver.
  • We like FND stock, but valuation appears stretched following what has already been a strong rally from 2022 lows.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Conviction Dossier. Learn More »
Bathroom tiles and utensils shopping

mladenbalinovac

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) has benefited from an ongoing expansion effort, doubling its footprint to nearly 200 U.S. warehouse locations in just the past five years. While sales have slowed compared to the exceptional trends during the height of the

Add some conviction to your trading! Take a look at our exclusive stock picks. Join a winning team that gets it right. Click here for a two-week free trial.

This article was written by

Dan Victor, CFA profile picture
Dan Victor, CFA
17.71K Followers
Expert market insight that gets the direction right

BOOX Research is now Dan Victor, CFA

15 years of professional experience in capital markets and investment management at major financial institutions.

Check out our private marketplace newsletter service *Conviction Dossier* for curated trade ideas.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.