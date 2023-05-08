Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Trex Company, Inc. (TREX) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 08, 2023 10:25 PM ETTrex Company, Inc. (TREX)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.96K Followers

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 8, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Viktoriia Nakhla - Investor Relations

Bryan Fairbanks - President and Chief Executive Officer

Dennis Schemm - Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Amy Fernandez - Vice President, General Counsel

Conference Call Participants

Jeffrey Stevenson - Loop Capital

Ryan Merkel - William Blair

Stanley Elliott - Stifel

Trey Grooms - Stephens

Spencer Kaufman - UBS

Joseph Ahlersmeyer - Deutsche Bank

Keith Hughes - Truist Securities

Phil Ng - Jefferies

Alexander Rygiel - B. Riley

Adam Baumgarten - Zelman

Reuben Garner - The Benchmark Company

Matthew Bouley - Barclays

Ketan Mamtora - BMO Capital Markets

Rafe Jadrosich - Bank of America

Daniel Oppenheim - Credit Suisse

Michael Rehaut - JPMorgan

Operator

Good afternoon, and welcome to the Trex Company First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Viktoriia Nakhla. Please go ahead.

Viktoriia Nakhla

Thank you, Kate, and thank you, everyone, for joining today's call. With us on the call are Bryan Fairbanks, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Dennis Schemm, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Joining Bryan and Dennis is Amy Fernandez, Vice President, General Counsel; as well as other members of Trex management.

The company issued a press release today after market close containing financial results for the first quarter of 2023. This release is available on the company's website. This conference call is also being webcast and will be available on the Investor Relations page of the company's website for 30 days.

I would now like to turn the call over to Amy Fernandez. Amy?

Amy Fernandez

Thank you, Viktoriia. Before we begin, let me remind everyone that statements on this call regarding the company's

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.