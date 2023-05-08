Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

The Power Of ADESA: How Carvana's Acquisition Is Game-Changing

May 08, 2023 11:31 PM ETCarvana Co. (CVNA)
LEL Investment LLC profile picture
LEL Investment LLC
356 Followers

Summary

  • This article delves into the importance of Carvana's acquisition of ADESA.
  • We explained how transparent pricing can change the industry.
  • We believe the risk and reward have improved, and while we cannot upgrade our highest "Strong Buy" rating, we still maintain it.

abstract image of cubes background in blue toned

Evgeniy Lyachenko/iStock via Getty Images

Recap

On May 1, we published the article "Carvana: 2023 Barbarians At The Gate" and gave it a "Strong Buy" rating as we believe the company is likely to show improvement in profits.

They

This article was written by

LEL Investment LLC profile picture
LEL Investment LLC
356 Followers
Our mission is to help investors to grow their fortune and enjoy investing along the way.Our approach is investing in companies making difference and creating phenomenon value for human societies. We hedge our portfolio with short positions on companies failing to take care of their customers and utilize resources economically.In this way, we are confident to help our investors to achieve sustainable and long-term financial success.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CVNA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.