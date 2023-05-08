Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (TCMD) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.96K Followers

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 8, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Daniel Reuvers - President and Chief Executive Officer

Elaine Birkemeyer - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Simran Kaur - Piper Sandler

Margaret Kaczor - William Blair & Company

Ryan Zimmerman - BTIG

Suraj Kalia - Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Operator

Welcome, ladies and gentlemen, to the First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2023 Earnings Conference Call for Tactile Medical. At this time, all participants have been placed in a listen-only mode. At the end of the company’s prepared remarks, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. Please note that this conference call is being recorded and will be available on the company’s website for replay shortly.

Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that our remarks and responses to your questions today may contain forward-looking statements that are based on the current expectations of management and involve inherent risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated, including those identified in the Risk Factors section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K as well as our most recent 10-Q filing to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Such factors may be updated from time-to-time in our filings with the SEC, which are available on our website. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise our forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This call will also include references to certain financial measures that are not calculated in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles or GAAP. We generally refer to these as non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of those non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP are available in the earnings press release on

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.