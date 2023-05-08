Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

KRE, KBE Bank ETFs: Ugly Except Maybe Now

May 08, 2023 11:35 PM ETSPDR® S&P Bank ETF (KBE), KRE2 Comments
Summary

  • This post compares total returns of the two largest bank ETFs to the S&P 500, nine sectors, Berkshire Hathaway, and two large funds.
  • Here's the ugly truth: Data in this article makes the case that bank ETFs should not belong in a long-term buy-and-hold investment portfolio.
  • However, bank ETFs have moments of beauty. Recent history shows KBE bouncing back 66% and 83% six and twelve months later when bank stock prices plunged as precipitously as today.
  • Ahh, but as the disclosure always says, past history is no guarantee of future performance.  Here are six reasons this time might be different.
  • There are alternatives to bank ETFs which may be the subject of my next post.  Not only are the alternatives cheaper, but also safer.
Background

This post examines the SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) and SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE).

It is organized in three parts.

  • Part I: Ugly Truth
  • Part II: Moments of Beauty
  • Part III: Risks

This article was written by

Richard J. Parsons is a former banker who writes about the banking industry as well as market risk. He is currently working on his third book about banks. His first book, "Broke: America's Banking System" (2013, RMA), describes why the industry is prone to catastrophic cycles that produced 3,000 bank failures in the U.S. between 1985 and 2012. The second book, "Investing in Banks" (2016, RMA) examines why a small group of elite banks of all sizes consistently overperform the industry over time and through the ups and downs of business cycles. The new book will update "Investing in Banks" with data from 2016-2021. Parsons is a frequent contributor to The Risk Management Journal. He teaches the Advanced Operational Risk Management course for the RMA. Prior to writing and speaking about the banking industry, Parsons spent more than 31 years at Bank of America where he was an executive vice president and member of the Management Operating Committee. In his last role he chaired the bank’s Operational and Compliance Risk Committee and the Emerging Risk Committee. Parsons has a BA in history from Ohio Wesleyan University and an MBA from the University of Virginia Darden School of Business.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BRK.B, VDIGX, JPM, BAC.PL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

