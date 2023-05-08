Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (TBPH) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 08, 2023 10:39 PM ETTheravance Biopharma, Inc. (TBPH)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.96K Followers

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 8, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Rick Winningham – Chief Executive Officer

Rhonda Farnum – Chief Business Officer

Rick Graham – Senior Vice President of Research and Development

Aziz Sawaf – Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

David Risinger – SVB Securities

Jingming Chen – Evercore

Divya Rao – TD Cowen

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, good afternoon. I’d like to welcome everyone to the Theravance Biopharma First Quarter 2023 Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Also, today’s conference call is being recorded.

And now I’d like to turn the call over to Rick Winningham, Chief Executive Officer. Please go ahead.

Rick Winningham

Good afternoon. And thank you for joining the Theravance Biopharma first quarter 2023 earnings conference call.

On Slide 2 I’d like to remind you to that this call will contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including statements about our development pipeline, expected benefits of our products, anticipated timing of clinical trials, regulatory filings and expected financial results. Information concerning factors that could cause results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements is described further in our filings with the SEC.

Turning your attention to Slide 3, I’m joined today by Rhonda Farnum, Chief Business Officer; Rick Graham, Senior Vice President of Research and Development; and Aziz Sawaf, Chief Financial Officer.

On Slide 4, I’d like to begin my presentation by focusing your attention on Theravance’s immediate future. Those of you who are familiar with the company recognize the tremendous work that our team and partners have done to bring the organization to this point. Through a combination of perseverance and resilience, we’re down a position to focus our energies behind two key initiatives, capitalizing on the tremendous opportunity we have to grow YUPELRI and executing on an unambiguous regulatory pathway for ampreloxetine

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.