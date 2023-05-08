Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Kforce Inc. (KFRC) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 08, 2023
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.96K Followers

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 8, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Joseph Liberatore - President and Chief Executive Officer

Kye Mitchell - Chief Operations Officer

Dave Kelly - Chief Financial and Administrative Officer, Secretary

Conference Call Participants

Mark Marcon - Baird

Trevor Romeo - William Blair

Tobey Sommer - Truist Securities

Kartik Mehta - Northcoast Research

Marc Riddick - Sidoti

Operator

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the Kforce First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that this call is being recorded.

And at this time, I would like to turn things over to Mr. Joe Liberatore, President and CEO. Please go ahead.

Joseph Liberatore

Good afternoon. This call contains certain statements that are forward-looking. These statements are based upon current assumptions and expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may vary materially from the factors listed in Kforce's public filings and other reports and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We cannot undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements. You can find additional information about our results in our earnings release and our SEC filings. In addition, we have published our prepared remarks within the Investor Relations portion of our website.

On this call, we will discuss certain non-GAAP items. The non-GAAP financial measures provided should not be considered as a substitute for or superior to the measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. They are included as additional clarifying items to aid investors in further understanding the impact these items and events have on the financial results. Our earnings press release provides the reconciliation of differences between GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures.

Let me start by offering a few comments about the current operating environment, which is informed by our internal metrics, discussions

