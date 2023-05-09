Leon Neal/Getty Images News

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) reported its Q1 2023's results after-hours on Thursday, May 4th, 2023 as Seeking Alpha has reported here. The company beat on EPS and Revenue and also raised guidance for 2023 and naturally, the stock rose higher after-hours. That's the classic "Beat, Raise, and Rise" but with the current macro environment, there is no assurance that the gains hold and the stock promptly closed nearly 2% lower in regular trading on Friday.

This article analyses the Good, Bad, and Ugly from this earnings report and what that may mean for the stock's future. Let us get into the details.

Good

Cash App: If you read the company's end of 2019 update to shareholders, you can see how excited the company already was about the Cash App ecosystem 4 years ago. Block had predicted a total of $9 trillion in addressable volume and while that remains lucrative yet lofty, the growth rate (both inflow and profit) so far is encouraging as shown below.

Cash App (Block)

While Cash App has been getting most of the recent attention, Square, the company's original product and name, is still doing its fair share. Square's gross profit grew 16% YoY, despite Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loan forgiveness. Block recently launched about 100 new products and features aimed at increasing the revenue of its customers (sellers).

If you are a believer, you will like the fact that at a forward multiple of 35, Block is trading at a Price-Earnings/Growth ("PEG") of <1 based on expected earnings growth of nearly 40%/yr for the next five years. It is rare to find stocks of companies led by proven leader showing reasonable growth trading at attractive valuation. Block's earnings estimates have remained fairly constant over the last 3 months, which combined with the company's earnings history shown below augurs well for the believers.

Block Earnings History (Google Finance)

Bad

Despite the numbers generally beating expectations, we need to keep in mind that YoY comparisons are only part of the story. The fact remains that Block is still losing money, with Q1 reporting a net loss of $6 M. This is trending in the right direction (overall) as shown below but not yet in a consistent trendline. No one should be surprised to see a bigger loss in Q2 or later, especially when factoring in deferred expenses.

Block Expenses (Block)

"Cash App" was mentioned 72 times in the Q1 shareholder letter. Needless to say, the company is betting and spending big on this payment service. But the proliferation of competitors, big and small, in the business of sending and receiving money is making life hard for the companies and relatively easy for the consumers. Just look at five of these names and you will understand the level of competition from established companies: Google Pay (GOOG) Venmo (PYPL) PayPal Zelle Meta Pay (META)



Technically, the stock tried to bounce past its 20-Day moving average after the earnings but was knocked down. At $59.25, the stock is handily below key moving averages and I expect the stock to be under selling pressure over the next few days, especially if analyst downgrades pour in.

SQ Moving Avgs (Barchart.com)

Ugly

Block's expenses were higher almost in all categories: general operating expenses were up 13% YoY and Product Development expenses were up 37%. In particular, the section below caught my attention:

General and administrative expenses were $362 million on a non-GAAP basis, up 44% year over year. The increase was due primarily to additions to human resources, customer support, and compliance personnel."

As revenue grows, Block has had to staff up significantly and I fully expect this to continue over time. Compliance, especially, is likely going to be big part of the company's future expenses given the potential for fraud in digital payment platforms.

This is not directly related to the earnings but then the fact that earnings get diluted due to additional shares is material. As shown below, Block's total shares outstanding has gone up 50% in the last two five years, although it should be noted the Afterpay merger contributed heavily to this.

Block Shares Outstanding (YCharts.com)

Conclusion

Everything said and done, is the stock a Buy here? I believe so but the ride maybe bumpy along the way. Block is very likely to have some quarters where expenses and dilution hurt EPS but the long term story remains compelling with the company focusing and even delivering already on key development areas (shown below) including Bitcoin and Financial Services products.

Block Pillars (Block)

Analysts on Wall Street have a median price target of $90 and some analysts on Seeking Alpha have targets as high as $115. I am not that optimistic yet but at $59, the stock is trading at two times 2021 and 2022 sales and a PEG <1 based on forward earnings estimates. That is attractive enough for me and I initiated a position in Block after Q1 earnings. Full disclosure, I don't yet view Block as a long-term position yet but that does not mean it is a bad trade here.

What do you think about Block's Q1 and the company's future? Please leave your comments below.