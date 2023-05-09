Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Hudson Pacific: 50% Dividend Reduction Might Not Be Enough

Trapping Value
Summary

  • Hudson Pacific Properties announced a dividend cut alongside the Q1-2023 results.
  • The exact amount was not disclosed but a range was mentioned instead.
  • We look at the results and tell you why the cut was necessary and why HPP may have to cut again in a few months.
The crookedest street in the world Lombard street. San Francisco is lightened by morning sun.

syaber/iStock via Getty Images

On our last coverage of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) we reminded investors of the key dilemma that one faces as they go bargain hunting.

5X FFO is about as beaten down as it can get

HPP stock

Seeking Alpha

HPP dividend cut

Big Yields, Big Bet On Fog City

Hudson Pacific Q1 2023 revenues

HPP Presentation

Hudson Pacific Financials

HPP Presentation

Hudson Pacific Debt summary and debt metrics

HPP Presentation

Hudson Pacific hedging instruments

HPP Presentation

Hudson Pacific FFO

HPP Presentation

Hudson Pacific adjusted FFO

HPP Presentation

HPP operational highlights

HPP Presentation

Hudson Pacific Debt maturity schedule

HPP Presentation

Mobile device activity in select downtown areas

U Toronto-Axios, Link Above

Bond Results

Finra

HPP price/yield chart

Finra

