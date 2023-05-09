syaber/iStock via Getty Images

On our last coverage of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) we reminded investors of the key dilemma that one faces as they go bargain hunting.

5X FFO is about as beaten down as it can get and the only path is upward. We're kidding of course to highlight the common irrational thinking we tend to see on such names. Nothing stops something trading at 5X moving down to 3X and you can still take another 40% loss.

Source: Big Yields, Big Bet On Fog City

HPP stock decided to make our words come true in a rather ominous fashion and dived even more than the 40% drop we talked about.

Seeking Alpha

We look at the results and tell you what is going on with troubled office REIT. But first...

A Dividend Cut From HPP

While we were a bit too busy to update the outlook on HPP, we did throw our hat in the ring with a specific dividend cut prediction.

Big Yields, Big Bet On Fog City

HPP obliged, but in a rather unusual format.

The Company's Board of Directors declared and paid dividends on its common stock of $0.25 per share, equivalent to an annual rate of $1.00 per share, and on its 4.750% Series C cumulative preferred stock of $0.296875 per share, equivalent to an annual rate of $1.18750 per share Subsequent to quarter, the Company's Board of Directors approved a 40% to 50% reduction in the common stock dividend, with the exact amount to be determined later this month.

Source: HPP Press Release

We are not sure why they were not able to work out the exact number, but here we are. This cut must have stung those that followed the Q4-2022 conference call.

John Kim Okay. Just one more for me on your dividend and your decision to maintain it. I think it's refreshing you're not going the herd necessarily, but how committed are you to maintaining the dividend for the year just given you're trading a 9% yield and you might have some use of proceeds on retaining that capital? Victor Coleman And listen, we're completely committed to maintaining the dividend. I mean, you can see where our AFFO ratio is right now. It's one of the lowest we've had, I think, in quite some time. And I think it's whether we're following the herd of our we're creating our own, the reality of the situation is the amount of differential here for access to capital, given our liquidity position right now is not materially -- there won't be a material change if we lowered our dividend.

Source: Q4-2022 Transcript

So what changed?

Hudson Pacific Q1 2023 Results

There were quite a few moving parts here and all of them went against the company. To start off, revenues dropped by about $17 million quarter over quarter.

HPP Presentation

Surprisingly, office was not the big culprit. Total studio revenues contributed the bulk of this decline. This drop in revenues was made worse by studio operating expenses staying relatively stable. Moving further down the income statement saw the impact from the interest expense. Year over year this was up almost 75%.

HPP Presentation

Even quarter over quarter interest expenses were up 12%. In case you are wondering where all these big jumps are coming from, you need to just examine the supplemental information and search for "LIBOR" or "SOFR".

HPP Presentation

All these floating rates react with a small lag (usually 90 days) so interest expense is likely to move up even more in Q2-2023 and Q3-2023. HPP does have good hedges in place and has been able to mitigate a portion of this trauma. But a good chunk of those hedges run out this year.

HPP Presentation

Getting back to what happened in Q1-2023, the funds from operations (FFO) dropped from $75 million last year to just a little under $50 million this quarter.

HPP Presentation

Again, to show how quickly things are moving for the company we will note that FFO dropped by $16 million quarter over quarter. Finally, the company's best measure to pay its dividend, the adjusted FFO (AFFO) dropped to $35 million, pushing the payout to 104.6%.

HPP Presentation

Outlook

HPP's office occupancies have slipped slowly and steadily over the last 12 months. At 86.9% they might not seem worrying to the casual glance, but they are already in the red zone.

HPP Presentation

You can extrapolate 1-2 years of further similar slippage and see where you land with FFO and AFFO. These slips in occupancy are about as guaranteed as anything you can get in the world. The reasons are below.

The Salesforce East building is in recent headlines after its onetime sole tenant will be leaving. Salesforce is giving up 104,000 square feet of space, adding to an already record-breaking availability of office space in San Francisco. "The vacancy rate in San Francisco is about 30% or about 35 million square feet that is not currently being used," said Colin Yasukochi with commercial real estate firm CBRE. "And that's the highest that we've ever seen in San Francisco." Yasukochi, who serves as CBRE's executive director of the tech insight center, said office vacancy rates in large cities across the country are all being affected by the move to remote work. But San Francisco is getting hit harder because it has a high concentration of software firms that can easily keep having workers work remotely.

Source: NBC Bay Area

The city is at 30% vacancy and over time HPP's vacancy should converge towards that number. You don't need to get all the way there to take the company into deep distress. As noted above, the debt to adjusted EBITDA is already at 8.5X. For argument's sake let's assume that the company does not pay any dividends from now on and uses its AFFO just to pay its debt maturities. The current run-rate of $140 million annually in AFFO won't make a dent in the upcoming wall.

HPP Presentation

There is substantial downside to even our dour outlook. San Francisco's downtown areas continue to be surreal depictions of post apocalyptic scenes. We showed you some of these pics last time. This time we show you a different measure.

U Toronto-Axios, Link Above

So the city is dead last here and this does not bode well for the office leasing future. As HPP mentioned the potential writer's strike can disrupt its studio revenues and add some extra straws to proverbial camel's back.

Verdict

While the NAV seemed enticing last time around, we did not dive in with a buy rating. Looking at the data in the last 6 months, it turned out to be a fortunate break for us. Things have gotten far worse in the office landscape than what we thought was possible. Further compounding this is the regional bank stress that is going to make refinancing very difficult across the board. As for that NAV of $30 a share that S&P Global had the last time, well good luck on that too.

Commercial real estate observers have a close eye on the Union Bank Building at 350 California St. as a benchmark for property values in the post-pandemic era. Back in 2019, brokers valued the property at around $300 million. In 2020, when the building went on sale, the number was pegged at around $250 million. As best and final offers are coming, however, commercial real estate brokers say the building is likely to sell at just $60 million-a drop of 80% compared with its 2019 price.

Source: SF Standard

HPP bonds all look like they would better be suited for the Republic Of Congo and not the IG rated company that they are.

Finra

The more interesting aspect is that they went into total freefall mid-March.

Finra

In case you did not make the association, that is when the regional banks went into a spiral and Silicon Valley Bank was taken over by FDIC. So ultimately the bond market forced the hands on their dividend. While the stock looks cheap post the cut, we would avoid it. Investors might be considering rushing to Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. 4.750% CUM PFD C (HPP.PC), thinking it is safer. We would avoid that as well as the debt wall is just too intimidating. We had a similar opinion on Brookfield Property Partners Preferred shares which we published recently.