Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

EQRx, Inc. (EQRX) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 08, 2023 10:57 PM ETEQRx, Inc. (EQRX), EQRXW
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.97K Followers

Call Start: 16:30 January 1, 0000 4:57 PM ET

EQRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX)

Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call

May 8, 2023 16:30 ET

Company Participants

Michelle Greenblatt - Head of Investor Relations

Melanie Nallicheri - President & Chief Executive Officer

Eric Hedrick - Chief Physician Executive

Conference Call Participants

Chris Shibutani - Goldman Sachs

Chris Schott - JPMorgan

Stephen Scala - TD Cowen

Operator

Good afternoon and welcome to the EQRx First Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that this conference call is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the call over to Michelle Greenblatt, Head of Investor Relations.

Michelle Greenblatt

Thank you, operator and good afternoon, everyone. Earlier this afternoon, we issued a press release providing an overview of our first quarter 2023 financial results and our recent corporate progress. A copy of this release and the presentation to accompany this call are available on the Investor Relations section of our website at investors.eqrx.com. Joining me on the call today are Melanie Nallicheri, President, Chief Executive Officer and Principal Financial Officer; and Dr. Eric Hedrick, Chief Physician Executive.

Before we get started, I would like to remind everyone that some of the statements that we make on this call and information presented in the slide deck include forward-looking statements as outlined on Slide 2. Actual events and results could differ materially from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements as a result of various risks, uncertainties and other factors, including those set forth in our most recent filings with the SEC and any other future filings that we may make with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place any undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and EQRx disclaims any obligation to update such statements.

I will now turn the call over

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.