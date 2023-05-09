Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Amazon: The Long-Term Future Looks Bright And Profitable

May 09, 2023 12:13 AM ETAmazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)2 Comments
The Value Corner
Summary

  • Amazon is still the market leader both in e-commerce and cloud computing IaaS markets.
  • A strong outperformance of Q1 estimates seems to have been deflated by a slight slowdown in AWS net sales growth.
  • Robust product offerings and healthy organic growth is still being hampered by unfavorable macro conditions and FX rates.
  • Long-term outlook remains unchanged, Amazon is still a BUY at current prices.
  • Strong Buy will be earned around the $90 mark or if expected profitability shows positive surprise.

Investment Thesis

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is a hugely profitable mega-moat business which has just released an overall strong FY23 Q1 earnings report.

While operating margins, incomes and revenues have grown, a slowdown in growth rates for almost all of the

Amazon.com | FY23 Q1 Earnings Report

Amazon.com | AWS

Amazon Q1 FY23 Report

Amazon Q1 FY23 Report

Amazon Q1 FY23

Amazon Q1 FY23

Seeking Alpha | AMZN | Profitability

Seeking Alpha | AMZN | Valuation

Seeking Alpha | AMZN | Summary

The Value Corner

The Value Corner
The Value Corner - Brought to you by Haavisto Financial.Five years of long-horizon investment portfolio management and consulting. I focus on creating portfolio value through synergetic stock picks and ETFs to create robust and profitable value generation solutions.Deep value investing and diligent company analysis is the cornerstone of my strategy.I do not provide or publish investment advice on Seeking Alpha. My articles are opinion pieces only and are not soliciting any content or security. Opinions expressed in my articles are purely my own. Please conduct your own research and analysis before purchasing a security or making investment decisions.

