Introduction

Chicago-based Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) hasn't been a high-flying total return star in the past, to put it mildly. Excluding dividends, the stock price is where it was in 2017.

Data by YCharts

This performance isn't great. Especially not considering that some peers have done much better. Over the past ten years, CAG shares have returned 86%, which includes reinvested dividends. The consumer staples ETF (XLP) has returned 140%, boosted by high-flying stocks like PepsiCo (PEP) and Procter & Gamble (PG). Coca-Cola (KO) and Hormel Foods (HRL) also showed returns that underperformed the ETF (but outperformed CAG).

Data by YCharts

However, CAG is making improvements. The company is expected to benefit from rising margins and better products (and volumes) on a long-term basis, which could lead to shareholders benefitting from solid dividend growth, a satisfying dividend yield, and better total return.

So, let's discuss that.

A Great Dividend Scorecard

Looking at the raw numbers, we're dealing with a more than decent dividend scorecard that shows a lot of green. The company scores high on dividend consistency, and it has solid scores in the safety, growth, and yield categories.

Seeking Alpha

Let me elaborate on this:

CAG shares currently pay a $0.33 per share per quarter dividend. This translates to $1.32 per year and a yield of 3.5%. The median sector yield is 2.4%. It's fair to say that CAG is a high-yield stock.

Over the past five years, the average annual dividend growth rate was 9.2%. The most recent hike was announced in July 2022, which was 5.6%. In July 2021, the company hiked by 13.6%.

The company has a 47% payout ratio, which is in line with the sector median.

Moreover, the company has a slightly elevated leverage ratio (above its own target). Using 2023E numbers, the net leverage ratio is 3.8x EBITDA. The company has a BBB- credit rating.

This is what the company said in February:

We target a dividend payout ratio of 50% to 55% of EPS. And again, we're focused on our long-term leverage ratio of 3x.

According to my numbers, the company is set to reach its leverage target in early 2025.

When looking at the chart below, please note that its dividend cuts are spin-off related. For example, in 2017, the company spun off Lamb Weston (LW). While this resulted in a lower CAG dividend, investors who held LW shares did not see a lower total dividend.

Data by YCharts

Needless to say, the company did not see a smooth uptrend in dividends, which is one of the reasons why it wasn't a go-to dividend growth pick.

That has changed.

CAG Is Back On Track

Conagra has undergone a significant transformation in the past eight years, building a portfolio anchored in frozen snacks with a focus on high-growth areas. The company's portfolio of key brands is ranked number one or two in their respective categories, contributing 82% of Conagra's revenue.

Conagra Brands

Conagra's business is primarily focused on frozen and snacks, with a growth business in ingredients and enhancers.

Conagra has been successful in this focus, with 70% of retail sales in these domains. The company has also been successful in adding a premium factor to its portfolio.

Conagra Brands

To achieve higher margins and stronger brands, Conagra has divested commodity-oriented categories like cooking oil, peanut butter, and liquid eggs, which have been underperforming categories for the company. Conagra has seen private labels shrink in its categories, primarily due to the company's focus on center-of-plate, snacking, and innovative categories that tend not to perform well with private labels.

Conagra Brands

Conagra has undergone a three-phase journey: transform, build, and accelerate. The transformation phase was all about unwinding nearly a century of norms, while the build phase modernized the company's brands, processes, and capabilities. The acceleration phase, which the company is currently working on, is focused on winning in the marketplace and workplace. The Conagra Way playbook underpins the company's strategy and is built on five differentiated capabilities that have been implemented over the past few years: demand science, design, progressive selling, modern marketing, and winning culture.

Conagra Brands

Conagra stated that to succeed in the frozen market, companies need both scale and scope, and Conagra has achieved both with its brands. The company competes in five frozen food categories: meals, vegetables, breakfast, desserts, and plant-based protein. Its four primary brands, Marie Callender's, Birds Eye, Banquet, and Healthy Choice, have driven 87% of its growth in the frozen category.

I have to say that I am a big fan of this transition, especially because high-quality frozen food is a market that allows for fast growth.

Conagra Brands

In frozen foods, CAG is now the biggest player, with $6.4 billion in sales in 2022.

According to the company:

[...] our market share is improving as well. It's grown virtually every year since we implemented our playbook.

Conagra Brands

The good news is that new data continues to confirm the company's success. In 3Q23, the company generated $3.1 billion in revenue with a 6.2% growth rate. Adjusted EPS was $0.76, which beat estimates by $0.12.

Its adjusted gross margin of 28.1% is a 409 basis point increase over the same period.

Inflation-justified pricing, supply chain improvements, and the pruning of low-margin volume were some of the strategies the company has deployed to achieve margin recovery after two years of an unprecedented environment of COVID and the inflation supercycle (an interesting choice of words by the company). Despite manufacturing disruptions in certain categories, Conagra expects volumes to rebound sequentially from current levels.

Conagra Brands

On a full-year basis, the company expects at least 75 organic net sales growth, 15.3% adjusted operating margins, and EPS of at least $2.70 (up from $2.60).

Conagra Brands

The company's progress is also clearly visible when looking at (analyst) estimates that go further into the future. Analysts expect CAG to grow its free cash flow by 46% this year, followed by above-20% growth in both 2024 and 2025, potentially resulting in $1.6 billion in 2025 free cash flow.

Leo Nelissen

These numbers not only indicate that the company is expected to achieve its goals of above-average growth, but it is also a sign that the company's dividend is safe and likely to see higher growth rates in the years ahead.

It also makes achieving its leverage target in 2025 extremely likely, which is likely going to trigger even higher shareholder distributions.

Furthermore, it suggests that CAG is attractively valued. The stock is valued at 13.8x 2024E free cash flow, which is low given its historical valuation range.

Data by YCharts

These numbers imply that CAG shares could have 30% room to run.

In this case, I'm a bit more optimistic than the average analyst. The current consensus price target is $42.3, which is 12% above the current price.

The most bullish price target came from Morgan Stanley, which applies an overweight rating (PT $45).

I expect my price target to be reached over the next 12-24 months.

Takeaway

In this article, we discussed a fascinating consumer staple stock. In this case, I'm not referring to its frozen foods but its turnaround strategy and dividend.

After years of underperforming, Conagra is concentrating on core products that enjoy strong demand and better pricing opportunities, all while rapidly decreasing its debt and maintaining its dividend. Furthermore, it is likely to generate more free cash flow in the coming years.

Although it is improbable that Conagra will become a high-growth stock in the foreseeable future, I believe that it will outperform its peers in the consumer staples industry. The company has a respectable dividend yield, a healthy payout ratio, and a plan to continue enhancing its business.

My conviction is that Conagra is transitioning from an underachiever to a top performer in its industry. Thus, investors seeking a high-yielding consumer staples stock may find this frozen-food giant appealing.