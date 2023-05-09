Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Conagra Brands' Dividends: This Turnaround Is Impressive

May 09, 2023 7:30 AM ETConagra Brands, Inc. (CAG)1 Comment
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
23.72K Followers

Summary

  • Conagra Brands wasn't a bad company in the past ten years. It just didn't manage to keep up with its faster-growing peers.
  • The company is in the midst of a major turnaround, focusing on its product portfolio, pricing power, and free cash flow generation.
  • CAG comes with a high dividend yield, satisfying dividend growth, a healthy payout ratio, and a strong outlook of rapidly rising free cash flow.
  • I believe CAG shares are attractively valued and able to outperform most of its peers on a longer-term basis.

Mixed race woman shopping in frozen food aisle

Jacobs Stock Photography Ltd

Introduction

Chicago-based Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) hasn't been a high-flying total return star in the past, to put it mildly. Excluding dividends, the stock price is where it was in 2017.

Chart
Data by YCharts

This performance isn't

Chart
Data by YCharts

Image

Seeking Alpha

Chart
Data by YCharts

Image

Conagra Brands

Image

Conagra Brands

Image

Conagra Brands

Image

Conagra Brands

Image

Conagra Brands

Image

Conagra Brands

Image

Conagra Brands

Image

Conagra Brands

Image

Leo Nelissen

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
23.72K Followers
Welcome to my Seeking Alpha profile!I'm a buy-side financial markets analyst specializing in dividend opportunities, with a keen focus on major economic developments related to supply chains, infrastructure, and commodities. My articles provide insightful analysis and actionable investment ideas, with a particular emphasis on dividend growth opportunities. I aim to keep you informed of the latest macroeconomic trends and significant market developments through engaging content. Feel free to reach out to me via DMs or find me on Twitter (@Growth_Value_) for more insights.Thank you for visiting my profile!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PEP either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.