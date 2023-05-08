Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (RVMD) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 08, 2023 11:17 PM ETRevolution Medicines, Inc. (RVMD)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.97K Followers

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 8, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Erin Graves - Senior Director of Corporate Communications and Investor Relations

Mark Goldsmith - Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer

Steve Kelsey - President of Research & Development

Jack Anders - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Marc Frahm - TD Cowen

Eric Joseph - JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Michael Schmidt - Guggenheim Partners

Benjamin Burnett - Stifel

Jay Olson - Oppenheimer & Co.

Ami Fadia - Needham & Company

Jonathan Chang - SVB Securities

Operator

Good day and welcome to Revolution Medicine's First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, Erin Graves, Senior Director of Corporate Communications and Investor Relations. Erin, please go ahead.

Erin Graves

Thank you and welcome, everyone, to the first quarter 2023 earnings call. Joining me on today's call are Dr. Mark Goldsmith, Revolution Medicine's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Dr. Steve Kelsey, our President of R&D; and Jack Anders, our Chief Financial Officer. Peg Horn, our Chief Operating Officer, will also join us for the Q&A portion of today's call.

As we begin, I would like to note that our presentation will include statements regarding the current beliefs of the company with respect to our business that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from these statements and except as required by law, the company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements. I encourage you to review the legal disclaimer slide of our corporate presentation or the earnings press release as well as all of the company's

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.