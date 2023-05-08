Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Progyny, Inc. (PGNY) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 08, 2023 11:20 PM ETProgyny, Inc. (PGNY)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.97K Followers

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 8, 2023 4:45 PM ET

Company Participants

James Hart - Investor Relations

Pete Anevski - Chief Executive Officer

Michael Sturmer - President

Mark Livingston - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Anne Samuel - JPMorgan

Scott Schoenhaus - KeyBanc

Sarah James - Cantor Fitzgerald

Eduardo Ron - Truist Securities

Anna Kruszenski - SVB Securities

Michael Weisberg - Crestwood Capital

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen and welcome to the Progyny Inc. First Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions] It is now my pleasure to turn the floor over to your host, James Hart. The floor is yours.

James Hart

Thank you, John, and good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to our first quarter conference call. With me today are Pete Anevski, CEO of Progyny; Michael Sturmer, President; and Mark Livingston, CFO. We will begin with some prepared remarks before we open the call for your questions.

Before we begin, I’d like to remind you that our comments and responses to your questions today reflect management’s views as of today only and will include statements related to our financial outlook for both the second quarter and full year 2023 and the assumptions and drivers underlying such guidance, the demand for our solutions, our expectations for our selling season for 2024 launches, anticipated employment levels of our clients and the industries that we serve, the timing of our client decisions, our expected utilization rate and mix, the potential benefits of our solution, our ability to acquire new clients and retain and up-sell existing clients, our market opportunity and our business strategy, plans, goals and expectations concerning our market position, future operations and other financial and operating information, which are forward-looking statements under the federal securities laws.

Actual results may differ materially from those contained in

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.