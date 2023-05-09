Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Monster Beverage: This Company's Growth Knows No Bounds

May 09, 2023 12:28 AM ETMonster Beverage Corporation (MNST)
Eugenio Catone profile picture
Eugenio Catone
1.48K Followers

Summary

  • Rising prices have not affected sales volumes too much.
  • Once again no guidance has been released, making it difficult to make estimates.
  • Monster is still growing in double digits, but I'm waiting for a more reasonable price per share before I buy it.

Monster Beverage Display IV

jetcityimage

Perhaps not everyone knows this, but for the past 20 years Monster (NASDAQ:MNST) has been the best performing U.S. stock: a compound annual return of 42 percent.

Such a return may seem absurd for a company that primarily

Monster Q1 23

Monster Q1 23

TradingView

TradingView

This article was written by

Eugenio Catone profile picture
Eugenio Catone
1.48K Followers
My articles simply express my humble opinion and are not financial advice.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Not a financial advice, just my opinion.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.