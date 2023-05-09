Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. (AMEH) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 09, 2023 12:16 AM ETApollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (AMEH)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.97K Followers

Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 8, 2023 5:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Carolyne Sohn - VP of IR

Brandon Sim - Co-CEO

Chan Basho - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Ryan Daniels - William Blair

Brooks O'Neil - Lake Street Capital Markets

Adam Ron - Bank of America

Operator

Greetings. Welcome to Apollo Medical Holdings First Quarter 2023 Financial Results. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question and answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this conference is being recorded.

I will now turn the conference over to Carolyne Sohn, Vice President of Investor Relations. Thank you. You may begin.

Carolyne Sohn

Thank you, operator, and hello, everyone. Thank you for joining us. The press release announcing Apollo Medical Holdings Inc's results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023, is available at the Investors section of the company's website at www.apollomed.net. To provide some additional background on its results, the company has made a supplemental deck available on its website. A replay of this broadcast will also be made available at ApolloMed's website after the conclusion of this call.

Before we get started, I would like to remind everyone that this conference call and any accompanying information discussed herein contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as anticipate, believe, expect, future, plan, outlook and will and include, among other things, statements regarding the company's guidance for the year ending December 31, 2023, continued growth, ability to decrease cost of care while improving quality and outcomes, ability to deliver sustainable revenue and EBITDA growth as well as long-term value, ability to respond to the changing environment, ability to offset anticipated losses in the care enabling segments, ability

