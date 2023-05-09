Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Hey, Millennials, Now's A Great Time To Buy Shares Of Nano-X

May 09, 2023 1:23 AM ETNano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX)SKM
Taylor Carmichael profile picture
Taylor Carmichael
254 Followers

Summary

  • Nano-X is an under-the-radar medical device company that may very well transform healthcare for a billion people around the world.
  • The stock went up 68% on May 1.
  • Don't worry about the short-term price moves - the big news is the FDA has cleared the company's device, and it will go on the market.

Man and radiologist looking at clear lung x-ray

ljubaphoto/E+ via Getty Images

Nano-X (NASDAQ:NNOX) is a medical device maker based in Israel. The company has made a technological breakthrough in medical diagnostics.

If you've seen the TV show House, you know how important diagnostics is to the practice

This article was written by

Taylor Carmichael profile picture
Taylor Carmichael
254 Followers
I have been managing family money since 2002, and writing publicly about stocks since 2019. Currently I am in the top one percent of financial bloggers at TipRanks, and in the top two percent of investors in Motley Fool CAPS. I specialize in high growth stocks and companies that are disrupting the status quo. I am right about 60 percent of the time. And sometimes when I am right, I am super-right. It is those happy calls that account for my outperformance.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NNOX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.