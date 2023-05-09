Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Toronto-Dominion Bank And First Horizon: The Cancellation Is Bullish

May 09, 2023 1:30 AM ETThe Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD), TD:CAFHN, BAC, BMO, BMO:CA, C, JPM, RY, RY:CA, WFC
Growth at a Good Price profile picture
Growth at a Good Price
8.47K Followers

Summary

  • TD Bank and First Horizon agreed to terminate their $13.4 billion merger.
  • In my previous article on TD Bank, I espoused that I was skeptical of the First Horizon deal.
  • Cancellation is the best possible outcome for TD Bank shareholders, better than any realistic renegotiation would have been.
  • In this article, I explain why I'm more enthusiastic about TD Bank stock than ever before thanks to the end of the First Horizon deal.

Canada"s TD Bank Facing Financial Headwinds Amid Short Selling

Joe Raedle/Getty Images News

Last week, the Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD:CA) announced that it was backing out of its deal to acquire First Horizon (FHN) for $13.4 billion. The end of the deal had nothing to do

This article was written by

Growth at a Good Price profile picture
Growth at a Good Price
8.47K Followers
Financial journalist. Passed CFA Level 1. "Growth at a reasonable price" investor. Tech and dividend growth. Like classic value plays as well as GARP-y tech stocks. Follow me on Twitter: twitter.com/AJButton2

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TD, BAC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.