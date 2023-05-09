Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

U.S. Debt-Ceiling Standoff Pushed ETF And Mutual Fund Investors Toward Safe-Haven Plays

May 09, 2023 1:32 AM ETBIL, GOVT, GUSTX, IEF, SHY, TLT
Summary

  • On May 1, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned in a letter to Congressional leaders that a U.S. default could occur as soon as June 1 if Congress doesn’t raise the nation’s borrowing limits.
  • For the fund flows week ended Wednesday, May 3, mutual fund and ETF investors were net purchasers of fund assets, injecting a net $5.8 billion.
  • Investors were net purchasers of short-term assets, padding the coffers of money market funds while being net redeemers of equity funds, taxable bond funds, and tax-exempt fixed income funds for the week.
  • There is still a large dichotomy between ETF and mutual fund flows—even in the government-Treasury funds macro-classification.

Over the last few months, investors have had to contend with greater market uncertainty given the news about failing regional banks, rising interest rates, inflationary worries, and now rising concerns about protracted debt-ceiling negotiations—and a possible fiscal crisis, caused by a potential default.

Tom Roseen is the Head of Research Services, joining from Janus in 1996. He is the editor and an author of Lipper's U.S. Research Studies, FundFlows Insight Reports and FundIndustry Insight Reports. He is involved in fund analysis and research, and contributes to the monthly and quarterly equity and fixed income FundMarket Insight reports, webcasts and podcasts, where he focuses on domestic and world fund performance and attribution. His areas of expertise include closed-end fund analysis, portfolio evaluation, equity and fixed income fund research, fund flows analysis, after-tax performance and Lipper Leaders. Tom has a BS in finance from Metropolitan State College of Denver and a Master's in International Management from the University of Denver.

