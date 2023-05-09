Updated View On Semi-Cap Export Controls And China Revenues

William_Potter

Semiconductor capital equipment (semi-cap) manufacturers were unanimous in their reaction to the US export controls imposed on China last October: consequences would be dire. Applied Materials anticipated that it could stand to lose up to $2.5bn in 2023 revenues, equivalent to over a third of its China sales in 2022. KLA warned it could forego up to $900mn in China revenues in 2023, also representing about a third of its 2022 China business. Lam Research announced it expected a $2bn to $2.5bn hit from the export measures. At the midpoint of that guidance that would represent a decline of 42% in China revenues.

In late March, the Japanese and Dutch governments announced their own export controls, without calling China out specifically. Japan will restrict the sale of 23 types of advanced semiconductor manufacturing equipment and the Netherlands will require export licenses for the sale advanced DUV and deposition technologies. Shortly thereafter, ASML predicted that its sales to China would remain flat, vs an overall 25% growth guidance. Tokyo Electron has not yet provide an updated guidance. In light of these measures, I find it necessary to reassess the outlook for the US led containment of the Chinese Semi industry and to start forming an evidence-based opinion on what the Chinese counter-measures might be. Based on that analysis, and with CY Q1 behind us, the moment seems opportune to re-evaluate the impact of export controls and of possible Chinese countermeasure on semi-cap revenues.

Business Sticks and Political Carrots

The international semiconductor industry has been rather critical of US policy. ASML's CEO Peter Wennink stated it was essential that they continue having access to the Chinese market as it develops. Korean chipmakers were similarly dismayed having invested a combined $40bn in China. It could be argued from their perspective that the US-led containment policy is heavy in sticks, but lacks sufficient incentives (carrots) to warrant a buy-in from the Semi universe of companies. In the case of Korea, there has been a slight surge in R&D investments by semi-caps and President Yoon seems to have successfully courted 6 companies involved in the silicon space, including ON Semiconductors, Air Products and Greene Tweed that pledged a combined $1.9bn of investments in Korea. These are all steps in the right direction, but are they sufficient to offset an eventual drop in China revenues? Likely not.

The CHIPS act might offer economic incentives for chip and tool makers outside of China, but it comes with onerous demands and has so far been met with scepticism. Some of the strings attached for recipients include ‘excess profit sharing’, and divulging sensitive operating information such as the type of materials used, pricing and yields. TSMC, Samsung and SK Hynix have described the eligibility criteria as untenable and are pushing back, going as far as requesting that these disagreements be addressed at a government level. In the words of a Korean executive: “Now that we’re asked to expose ourselves to high business risks, we’re unsure what we can get in return. […] The profit-sharing clause is essentially taking away what they give.”

From a purely financial perspective, it is easy to empathise with chipmakers. They stand to gain very little whilst putting a lot at stake. Alas, I suspect that we are beyond financial considerations at this stage of the game. As Secretary Blinken opined in a speech just ten days after the new policy was enacted, this is an inflection point. In his own words: “The post-Cold War world has come to an end, and there is an intense competition underway to shape what comes next. And at the heart of that competition is technology.”

The US is the de facto guarantor of security in the Indo Pacific and seems keen to leverage that role in the semiconductor industry, among others. The FT did a good job at capturing those dynamics in a recent article:

"The security apparatus in each key country involved is supportive. In important ways, the new controls suit the interests of America's allies. Japan's government is, if anything, even more hawkish than the U.S. when it comes to economic security concerns. Discussion of tech export restrictions occurs quietly in Japan, in contrast to the public nature of U.S. debates. But Tokyo's recent decisions to double defense spending as a share of gross domestic product and to acquire missiles that can strike deep into China provide evidence of just how dramatically Japan's views have shifted. In comparison to doubling defense spending, restricting semiconductor equipment exports was a politically easy move for Tokyo. For one thing, the Dutch defense ministry has reportedly backed restrictions on certain types of chipmaking equipment. Second, Dutch public opinion on China has soured dramatically in recent years, making the U.S. argument that China poses a security challenge an easier sell. Looking across the chip controls coalition, security policymakers seem mostly aligned. Companies have of course been unhappy to see their sales restricted, but their unhappiness is spread around fairly equitably.”

Even if we were to cast aside a US driven cooperation, geopolitical alliances are starting to surface between some of the countries involved in the alliance. Point in case, the sudden rapprochement of Korea and Japan. The two countries have had a troubled history of coexistence that pre-dates World War II but are willing to put that aside as the geopolitical landscape reconfigures. In mid-March, Japan rolled back 3 year old restrictions on exports of semiconductor materials to Korea. Korea promptly reciprocated by withdrawing a complaint it had lodged with the WTO about the export bans, and in mid-April restored Japan to a list of countries it gives preferential trade treatment to. This too is expected to be reciprocated by Japan in due course.

Europe too has finally passed the EU Chips Act, aimed at increasing Europe’s self-sufficiency and doubling its share global the global semiconductor market by 2030. To that end, the European Union will mobilize $47bn to fund investments in mature and advanced semiconductor manufacturing as well as R&D to “build semiconductor international partnerships with like-minded countries”. It is unclear how successful the Act will be considering that all other major semi manufacturing countries have already passed their own funding laws, but it is supportive of the overall theme of cooperation between the countries and regions in the ‘semi axis’.

Shortly after Macron’s famous visit to China, the Dutch Intelligence Agency issued a statement warning that “China is the biggest threat to the Dutch economic security.” Prime Minister Mark Rutte doubled down and stated: “I don’t see how this will be China’s century.” In short, politics prevailed over business.

Given this context, I expect export controls to be extended across the entirety of the supply chain. They could most likely included equipment from Korea and Germany, materials, and tier-1 mission critical systems.

China Strikes Back?

Naturally, China is not idly standing by and waiting to see how things play out. In addition to doubling down on its support of the domestic semi sector (detailed here and here) it has started to react in the global stage whilst providing hints as to what the future may hold.

A couple of months after the United States imposed the export bans, China filed a complaint with the WTO claiming that the US policy violates various international agreements on trade, tariffs and IP. This complaint would be the first step towards a mediation in front of the WTO Appellate Body, had it not been suspended due to disagreements between its members. In response, the US argued that the measures were a matter of national security and therefore not subject to the WTO’s oversight. In a best-case scenario, if the WTO were to side with China and determine that America is violating its international trade commitments, it could issue a ruling requiring that the US lift the export curbs. Whilst this would be legally binding, there is an abundance of precedents of WTO rulings being ignored (e.g. the 17 year old EU / US dispute over Airbus and Boeing subsidies) and it would be peculiar for the US and its partners to simply roll-over and change course in such a contentious area. Given the low likelihood for the WTO route to bear any fruits, it is possible that this move is only intended to signal China’s good faith as an actor in global trade.

Beyond the purview of international organisations, China could very well impose its own unilateral trade sanctions. Such coercive measures have been a staple in China’s retaliatory playbook (123 times between 2010 to 2022) in sectors as varied as iron ore, fish and wine. A tit-for-tat retaliation against foreign chipmakers and semi-caps, however, would be self-defeating and result in a sharp decline of semiconductor and electronics output, among others. Instead, China could flex its muscles in adjacent markets where it commands a position of strength, the most often-cited being rare earths. China accounts for about 82% of the supply of rare earth materials and controls large portions of their refining and purification processes. In spite of widespread speculation, China has so far refrained from pulling the trigger, but limiting access to or rationing the supply of critical rare earths to targeted Chinese supply chains could significantly disrupt global chip production.

In a domestic context, China has just recently provided a glimpse of yet another dimension of retaliatory measures: limiting market access. In April, the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC), a Chinese cybersecurity watchdog, launched a probe into Micron citing “security risks caused by hidden product problems”. The announcement came shortly after Japan joined the US and the Netherlands in their export control crusade. It is unclear whether any punitive measures will follow the probe but the case is already seen by analysts as a litmus test on the extent to which China is willing to retaliate.

Casting these legal forms of retaliation aside, I also expect a sharp increase in practices ranging from dubious to downright illegal. China will continue hiring engineering talent from Taiwan, in spite of a recent Taiwanese ban of recruitment listings for jobs in the Mainland and of the creation of a dedicated economic espionage judicial system. Cyberattacks by state-affiliated actors targeting semiconductor IP, similar to the ASML incident, are also likely to increase, and some leading edge chips may find their way across the border illegally. That said, I do not believe that such measures will be impactful at scale, nor do I think that they might play a major centrally coordinated role in the greater scheme of things. In other words, I suspect that their impact on the development of the Chinese semiconductor space will be immaterial.

Last, I would be remiss if I did not mention the non-zero probability of a ‘hostile takeover’ or of a blockade across the Straits. The repercussions of such an event would be impossible to quantify and frankly if something of that magnitude were to occur, we would have more important things to worry about than the performance of our semi-cap stocks.

Takeaway for Semi-Caps

As articulated in a previous article, these coordinated export measures present a major opportunity for Chinese semi-caps. The Chinese government is now more than ever inclined to support the development of local tool makers through a variety of industrial policies including subsidies, tax benefits and investment barriers. This positive momentum is reflected by the results of Chinese OEMs in CYQ1, most of which witnessed tremendous growth, albeit from a very low base, in a year where the overall semi-cap market is expected to contract to somewhere in the $70 – 80bn range:

CY23’Q1 Rev ($ mn) CY22’Q1 Rev ($ mn) Delta ACM 78.3 42.2 85.5% AMEC 178.1 149.7 19.0% Naura 563.7 336.8 63.4% Click to enlarge

In comparison, global OEMs have indeed performed worse than expected in the Chinese market, but generally speaking, did better than anticipated by their guidance towards the end of last year:

CY23’Q1 Rev ($ mn) CY22’Q1 Rev ($ mn) Y/Y Change % pt. Delta vs Guidance ASML 7,317.70 3,903.30 87% of which China* 585.416 1,327.122 -56% -56% KLA 2,432.60 2,288.70 6% of which China 632.48 709.50 -11% +22% Lam Research 3,869.60 4,060.40 -5% of which China 851.31 1,258.72 -32% +10% Click to enlarge

*Sales in China were about 8% of total, but the ASML management has indicated that 20% of its backlog is earmarked for Chinese customers.

To make sense of the discrepancy between the guidance provided by semi-caps and CYQ1 actual results, it is useful to think of China’s strategy not as being punitive, but as a means to attain technological self-sufficiency.

Shortly after the ZTE sanctions were put in place, the Chinese State Council published the “Issuance of the New Era to Promote the Integrated Circuit Industry”, also known as Document no. 8, which acknowledges the need for foreign equipment to achieve self-sufficiency. It states that, “For a certain period of time, key integrated circuit and software companies receiving state support must temporarily import equipment for their own use.” China views semiconductor equipment imports as a temporary waypoint on the path to technological self-sufficiency.

Chinese chipmakers have since amassed large quantities of tools in excess of their actual needs, in anticipation of American containment policies. In the industry, this has been referred to as “non-market demand, meaning that the customers were buying for strategic reasons unrelated to market conditions or profit-maximization.” As articulated in the previous section of this article, it is unlikely that the Chinese government will enforce any unilateral trade ban in the semiconductor space until this self-sufficiency is met. At the same time, I suspect that the US-led alliance has a vested interest in allowing continued exports of trailing edge tools that create an obstacle in the development of their Chinese counterparts. After all, if China succeeds in reaching self-sufficiency across the value chain for the production of legacy nodes, it will have created a strong leverage with which it could tangibly counter the existing export policies.

In light of all this, I expect the demand for foreign-made semi manufacturing equipment in China to continue at its current levels next quarter and to grow at a mid to high single-digit rate in the end of the year and in 2024. Inevitably, Chinese competition will catch up, but I find it premature to posit that the demise of foreign semi-caps in China is around the corner.