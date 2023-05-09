Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Kemper Corporation (KMPR) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 09, 2023 12:51 AM ETKemper Corporation (KMPR), KMPB
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.97K Followers

Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 8, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Karen Guerra - Vice President, Investor Relations

Joe Lacher - President and Chief Executive Officer and Chairman

Jim McKinney - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Matt Hunton - Executive Vice President and President, Kemper Auto

Duane Sanders - Executive Vice President and President, P&C

John Boschelli - Executive Vice President and Chief Investment Officer

Conference Call Participants

Matt Carletti - JMP

Greg Peters - Raymond James

Brian Meredith - UBS

Paul Newsome - Piper Sandler

Operator

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen and welcome to Kemper’s First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Jason and I will be the coordinator today. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded for replay purposes. I would now like to introduce your host for today’s conference call, Karen Guerra, Kemper’s Vice President of Investor Relations. Ms. Guerra, you may begin.

Karen Guerra

Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, everyone and welcome to Kemper’s discussion of our first quarter 2023 results. This afternoon, you will hear from Joe Lacher, Kemper’s President and Chief Executive Officer and Chairman; Jim McKinney, Kemper’s Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and Matt Hunton, Kemper’s Executive Vice President and President of Kemper Auto. We will make a few opening remarks to provide context around our first quarter results, followed by a Q&A session. During the interactive portion of our call, our presenters will be joined by Duane Sanders, Kemper’s Executive Vice President and President of the P&C division; John Boschelli, Kemper’s Executive Vice President and Chief Investment Officer.

After the markets closed today, we issued our earnings release and published our earnings presentation, financial supplement and Form 10-Q. You can find these documents on the Investors section of our website, kemper.com. Our

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.