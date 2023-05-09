Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Banks Intensify The Squeeze On U.S. Growth Prospects

Summary

  • The Federal Reserve reports that banks are becoming increasingly restrictive in terms of their lending behaviour.
  • This compounds the recessionary risks coming from rapidly higher borrowing costs.
  • The data suggest a sharp slowdown in lending growth is coming with upside risks to unemployment.

Banks increasingly wary of lending

The Federal Reserve's Senior Loan Officer Survey shows banks continued to tighten lending standards across the board in the first quarter i.e. being increasingly selective on to whom they lend, how much they lend, and at what

Tighter lending standards point to a sharp slowdown in lending growth

Tighter lending conditions also lead to rising unemployment

