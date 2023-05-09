Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

ICU Medical, Inc. (ICUI) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 09, 2023 1:13 AM ETICU Medical, Inc. (ICUI)
ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 8, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

John Mills - Managing Partner, ICR, Inc.

Vivek Jain - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Brian Bonnell - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Jayson Bedford - Raymond James

Lawrence Solow - CJS Securities

Matthew Mishan - KeyBanc

Operator

Good afternoon and welcome to the ICU Medical Conference Call. All participants will be in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] Please note this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. John Mills, Managing Partner at ICR. Please go ahead.

John Mills

Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone and thank you for joining us to discuss ICU Medical's financial results for the first quarter of 2023.

On the call today representing ICU Medical is Vivek Jain, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman; and Brian Bonnell, Chief Financial Officer. We wanted to let everyone know we have a presentation accompanying today's prepared remarks. To view the presentation please go to our Investor page and click on Events Calendar and it will be under the first quarter 2023 events.

Before we start our prepared remarks, I want to touch upon any forward-looking statements made during the call, including beliefs and expectations about the company's future results. Please be aware they are based on the best available information to management and assumptions that are reasonable. Such statements are not intended to be a representation of future results and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Future results may differ materially from management's current expectations. We refer you to the company's SEC filings for more detailed information on the risks and uncertainties that have a direct bearing on operating results and financial position.

Please note, during today's call, we will also be discussing non-GAAP financial measures, including

