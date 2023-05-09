Elitsa Deykova/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) is a cutting-edge precision therapy company that is dedicated to developing effective therapies for cancers and blood disorders that are identified by their genomics. Their innovative approach involves using a state-of-the-art research engine to identify the root causes of diseases within specific patient populations. Blueprint then develops potent and highly selective drug candidates that can provide long-term clinical responses to patients. With two precision therapies already approved, the company is currently working on multiple programs for various cancers, including breast cancer, lung cancer, systemic mastocytosis, and other genomically defined cancers, as well as cancer immunotherapy.

In my previous analysis of Blueprint, I highlighted the promising Phase 2 trial results for avapritinib in treating indolent systemic mastocytosis [ISM], which could be a game-changer for the company and patients. Despite uncertainties such as competition and target market, Blueprint's strong financials suggest they can support the drug's development. I recommended "Buy," and since then, Blueprint's stock has risen by 25%+ compared to S&P's 4% in the same period.

Recent events: In February, the FDA issued a partial clinical hold on BLU-222, an early-stage drug candidate developed by Blueprint for CDK2-vulnerable cancers. This was due to a small number of patients experiencing visual adverse events, such as temporary and reversible episodes of light sensitivity and blurred vision. However, the FDA has since lifted the hold. Additionally, on May 4th, Blueprint revealed 1Q '23 financials, discussed more in detail below.

The aim of this article is to provide investors with an update on Blueprint's potential for marketization in ISM in light of its most recent financial report.

Blueprint's Financials

Let's first take a closer look at Blueprint's financial standing. Blueprint reported Q1 2023 revenues of $63.3 million, comprising $39.1 million in net product revenues from Ayvakit/Ayvakyt sales and $24.2 million in collaboration revenues. The company experienced increased research and development (R&D) and selling, general, and administrative (SG&A) expenses, which resulted in a net loss of $129.6 million for the quarter. As of March 31, 2023, Blueprint had a strong financial footing with $961.3 million in cash, cash equivalents, and investments. The updated 2023 guidance estimates Ayvakit net product revenues of $135 million to $145 million for advanced SM and GIST treatments, alongside $40 million to $50 million in collaboration revenues. Blueprint aims to achieve a self-sustainable financial profile through its existing cash, future product revenues, and investments.

Earnings Analysis

In Q1 2023, Blueprint showcased its resilience with $63.3 million in total revenues, primarily fueled by Ayvakit/Ayvakyt sales and collaboration revenues. Despite a net loss of $129.6 million due to increased R&D and SG&A expenses, the company maintained a robust financial standing, holding $961.3 million in cash, cash equivalents, and investments. Blueprint's expansive R&D efforts require substantial spending as they work on bringing drugs from inception to market. Nevertheless, the company's unchanging valuation over the past half-decade indicates investor wariness regarding the profit-generating potential of Blueprint's pipeline.

The revised 2023 financial guidance projects Ayvakit net product revenues between $135 million and $145 million for advanced systemic mastocytosis and gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST) treatments. Additionally, Blueprint forecasts collaboration revenues of $40 million to $50 million, showcasing its ability to diversify revenue streams. The company's strategy to soon achieve financial self-sustainability should bolster investor confidence in Blueprint.

In my view, Blueprint's financial self-sufficiency goal is heavily reliant on the successful marketization of avapritinib for ISM. Further details regarding this are discussed below.

Expected Avapritinib Approval for Indolent SM Presents Opportunity for Blueprint and Patients

Blueprint is focusing on the development and commercialization of avapritinib, intended for the treatment of advanced systemic mastocytosis [SM] and indolent SM [ISM]. This rare hematologic disorder causes excessive mast cell production, leading to a range of symptoms and, in severe cases, organ dysfunction and failure. The KIT D816V mutation is responsible for the majority of SM cases, as it abnormally activates mast cells.

In addition to its current approval for advanced SM, avapritinib (branded as Ayvakit) is being evaluated for ISM through the ongoing registration-enabling Phase 2 clinical trial called the PIONEER trial. In August 2022, the trial's positive top-line data led to the submission of a supplemental new drug application [sNDA] to the FDA for Ayvakit in ISM. The FDA granted priority review with an action date of May 22, 2023. Moreover, the European Medicines Agency [EMA] validated a type II variation marketing authorization application [MAA] for Ayvakyt in ISM, starting on January 27, 2023.

The PIONEER trial data, presented at the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma, and Immunology (AAAAI) Annual Meeting in February 2023, demonstrated statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvements in total symptom score and the Mastocytosis Quality of Life Questionnaire (MC-QoL) for ISM patients treated with Ayvakit. The safety profile was also favorable compared to the placebo group.

If avapritinib is approved for ISM, it will present a significant opportunity for Blueprint to expand its market presence and offer a novel treatment option for patients suffering from this rare condition. As the FDA has granted breakthrough therapy designation to avapritinib for the treatment of moderate to severe ISM, this highlights the potential of the drug to address an unmet medical need in this patient population.

Furthermore, both the FDA and the European Commission have granted orphan drug designation for avapritinib in the treatment of SM, emphasizing its potential importance for this rare disease. With approval for ISM, Blueprint will be better positioned to provide a comprehensive treatment solution for various forms of SM, improving patients' quality of life and addressing an area of unmet need in the medical community.

My Analysis & Recommendation

In conclusion, Blueprint's strong cash position, supported by Ayvakit/Ayvakyt sales and collaboration revenues, sets the stage for sustained growth in the precision therapy market. While the anticipated FDA approval of avapritinib for ISM treatment may not significantly influence Blueprint's stock price, as it is largely expected, investors will closely monitor the drug's initial performance in the ISM market. I believe that avapritinib holds the potential to exceed investor expectations in the context of systemic mastocytosis, but this is unlikely to materialize until late this year or early next year.

The promising results of the PIONEER trial, which showcased statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvements in symptom scores and quality of life for ISM patients treated with Ayvakit, along with a favorable safety profile compared to the placebo group, paint a positive outlook for avapritinib and Blueprint. Consequently, the recommendation for Blueprint's stock remains a "Buy," as the company remains poised to capitalize on the unmet medical needs of patients with systemic mastocytosis and other genomically defined cancers.

Risks to Thesis

While my recommendation for Blueprint remains a "Buy," there are several key risks to consider before making an investment decision: