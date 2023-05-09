Blueprint Is Well-Positioned To Capitalize On ISM Market (Maintain 'Buy')
Summary
- Blueprint Medicines focuses on developing precision therapies for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders, with two approved drugs and multiple ongoing programs.
- The company's stock has risen by 25% since the previous analysis, supported by strong financials and promising Phase 2 trial results for avapritinib in treating ISM.
- Avapritinib, the active compound in Ayvakit/Ayvakyt, aims to treat indolent systemic mastocytosis (ISM), a rare hematologic disorder with limited treatment options.
- The PIONEER trial showed statistically significant improvements in symptom scores and quality of life for ISM patients treated with Ayvakit, positioning the drug as a potential game-changer in ISM treatment.
- Despite anticipated FDA approval for avapritinib, the focus remains on its early performance in the ISM market; the recommendation for Blueprint Medicines' stock continues to be "Buy."
Introduction
Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) is a cutting-edge precision therapy company that is dedicated to developing effective therapies for cancers and blood disorders that are identified by their genomics. Their innovative approach involves using a state-of-the-art research engine to identify the root causes of diseases within specific patient populations. Blueprint then develops potent and highly selective drug candidates that can provide long-term clinical responses to patients. With two precision therapies already approved, the company is currently working on multiple programs for various cancers, including breast cancer, lung cancer, systemic mastocytosis, and other genomically defined cancers, as well as cancer immunotherapy.
In my previous analysis of Blueprint, I highlighted the promising Phase 2 trial results for avapritinib in treating indolent systemic mastocytosis [ISM], which could be a game-changer for the company and patients. Despite uncertainties such as competition and target market, Blueprint's strong financials suggest they can support the drug's development. I recommended "Buy," and since then, Blueprint's stock has risen by 25%+ compared to S&P's 4% in the same period.
Recent events: In February, the FDA issued a partial clinical hold on BLU-222, an early-stage drug candidate developed by Blueprint for CDK2-vulnerable cancers. This was due to a small number of patients experiencing visual adverse events, such as temporary and reversible episodes of light sensitivity and blurred vision. However, the FDA has since lifted the hold. Additionally, on May 4th, Blueprint revealed 1Q '23 financials, discussed more in detail below.
The aim of this article is to provide investors with an update on Blueprint's potential for marketization in ISM in light of its most recent financial report.
Blueprint's Financials
Let's first take a closer look at Blueprint's financial standing. Blueprint reported Q1 2023 revenues of $63.3 million, comprising $39.1 million in net product revenues from Ayvakit/Ayvakyt sales and $24.2 million in collaboration revenues. The company experienced increased research and development (R&D) and selling, general, and administrative (SG&A) expenses, which resulted in a net loss of $129.6 million for the quarter. As of March 31, 2023, Blueprint had a strong financial footing with $961.3 million in cash, cash equivalents, and investments. The updated 2023 guidance estimates Ayvakit net product revenues of $135 million to $145 million for advanced SM and GIST treatments, alongside $40 million to $50 million in collaboration revenues. Blueprint aims to achieve a self-sustainable financial profile through its existing cash, future product revenues, and investments.
Earnings Analysis
In Q1 2023, Blueprint showcased its resilience with $63.3 million in total revenues, primarily fueled by Ayvakit/Ayvakyt sales and collaboration revenues. Despite a net loss of $129.6 million due to increased R&D and SG&A expenses, the company maintained a robust financial standing, holding $961.3 million in cash, cash equivalents, and investments. Blueprint's expansive R&D efforts require substantial spending as they work on bringing drugs from inception to market. Nevertheless, the company's unchanging valuation over the past half-decade indicates investor wariness regarding the profit-generating potential of Blueprint's pipeline.
The revised 2023 financial guidance projects Ayvakit net product revenues between $135 million and $145 million for advanced systemic mastocytosis and gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST) treatments. Additionally, Blueprint forecasts collaboration revenues of $40 million to $50 million, showcasing its ability to diversify revenue streams. The company's strategy to soon achieve financial self-sustainability should bolster investor confidence in Blueprint.
In my view, Blueprint's financial self-sufficiency goal is heavily reliant on the successful marketization of avapritinib for ISM. Further details regarding this are discussed below.
Expected Avapritinib Approval for Indolent SM Presents Opportunity for Blueprint and Patients
Blueprint is focusing on the development and commercialization of avapritinib, intended for the treatment of advanced systemic mastocytosis [SM] and indolent SM [ISM]. This rare hematologic disorder causes excessive mast cell production, leading to a range of symptoms and, in severe cases, organ dysfunction and failure. The KIT D816V mutation is responsible for the majority of SM cases, as it abnormally activates mast cells.
In addition to its current approval for advanced SM, avapritinib (branded as Ayvakit) is being evaluated for ISM through the ongoing registration-enabling Phase 2 clinical trial called the PIONEER trial. In August 2022, the trial's positive top-line data led to the submission of a supplemental new drug application [sNDA] to the FDA for Ayvakit in ISM. The FDA granted priority review with an action date of May 22, 2023. Moreover, the European Medicines Agency [EMA] validated a type II variation marketing authorization application [MAA] for Ayvakyt in ISM, starting on January 27, 2023.
The PIONEER trial data, presented at the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma, and Immunology (AAAAI) Annual Meeting in February 2023, demonstrated statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvements in total symptom score and the Mastocytosis Quality of Life Questionnaire (MC-QoL) for ISM patients treated with Ayvakit. The safety profile was also favorable compared to the placebo group.
If avapritinib is approved for ISM, it will present a significant opportunity for Blueprint to expand its market presence and offer a novel treatment option for patients suffering from this rare condition. As the FDA has granted breakthrough therapy designation to avapritinib for the treatment of moderate to severe ISM, this highlights the potential of the drug to address an unmet medical need in this patient population.
Furthermore, both the FDA and the European Commission have granted orphan drug designation for avapritinib in the treatment of SM, emphasizing its potential importance for this rare disease. With approval for ISM, Blueprint will be better positioned to provide a comprehensive treatment solution for various forms of SM, improving patients' quality of life and addressing an area of unmet need in the medical community.
My Analysis & Recommendation
In conclusion, Blueprint's strong cash position, supported by Ayvakit/Ayvakyt sales and collaboration revenues, sets the stage for sustained growth in the precision therapy market. While the anticipated FDA approval of avapritinib for ISM treatment may not significantly influence Blueprint's stock price, as it is largely expected, investors will closely monitor the drug's initial performance in the ISM market. I believe that avapritinib holds the potential to exceed investor expectations in the context of systemic mastocytosis, but this is unlikely to materialize until late this year or early next year.
The promising results of the PIONEER trial, which showcased statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvements in symptom scores and quality of life for ISM patients treated with Ayvakit, along with a favorable safety profile compared to the placebo group, paint a positive outlook for avapritinib and Blueprint. Consequently, the recommendation for Blueprint's stock remains a "Buy," as the company remains poised to capitalize on the unmet medical needs of patients with systemic mastocytosis and other genomically defined cancers.
Risks to Thesis
When the facts change, I change my mind.
While my recommendation for Blueprint remains a "Buy," there are several key risks to consider before making an investment decision:
Regulatory risk: Although avapritinib has been granted priority review by the FDA and orphan drug designation in the treatment of mastocytosis, there is no guarantee that it will be approved for ISM. Regulatory agencies may require additional data or impose restrictions on the drug's use, which could delay or prevent its approval and commercialization.
Commercialization risk: If avapritinib is approved for ISM, there is no certainty that it will achieve commercial success. The drug's adoption by physicians and patients depends on factors such as pricing, reimbursement policies, and the availability of alternative treatments. Additionally, the commercialization process could face logistical challenges or delays.
Competition: The precision oncology market is highly competitive, and other companies are also developing targeted therapies for genomically defined cancers. If competitors successfully develop and commercialize new drugs with similar or superior efficacy and safety profiles, this could negatively impact Blueprint's market share and revenue growth.
Clinical trial risk: The company's pipeline includes several early-stage drug candidates, which are subject to the inherent risks associated with clinical trials. These trials may not yield positive results or demonstrate the desired safety and efficacy profiles, which could lead to delays, additional costs, or termination of the development programs.
Intellectual property risk: Blueprint's success depends on its ability to protect and enforce its intellectual property rights. If the company is unable to obtain or maintain patent protection for its drug candidates, it may face increased competition, potentially limiting its revenue potential.
Financial risk: Although Blueprint has a strong cash position and expects to achieve a self-sustainable financial profile, the company is still incurring significant net losses, resulting in an accumulated deficit of $1,833.0 million as of December 31, 2022. Unless the company can generate sufficient revenue from product sales and collaboration agreements, it may be necessary to obtain additional funds through debt or equity financing. This could potentially dilute the ownership of existing shareholders and adversely affect the company's stock price.
This article was written by
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
This article is intended to provide informational content only and should not be construed as personalized investment advice with regard to "Buy/Sell/Hold/Short/Long" recommendations. Any predictions made in this article regarding clinical, regulatory, and market outcomes are the author's opinions and are based on probabilities, not certainties. While the information provided aims to be factual, errors may occur, and readers should verify the information for themselves. Investing in biotech is highly volatile, risky, and speculative, so readers should conduct their own research and consider their financial situation before making any investment decisions. The author cannot be held responsible for any financial losses resulting from reliance on the information presented in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.