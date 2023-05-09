Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Amazon: Worst Case Scenario For AWS Is Still Quite Good

May 09, 2023 2:48 AM ETAmazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)
Bluesea Research profile picture
Bluesea Research
6.81K Followers

Summary

  • The slowdown in AWS YoY growth rate was expected due to tough comps and macroeconomic situation.
  • Improvement in macro environment and cost-cutting measures within the cloud unit should help in lifting sales and margin in the next few quarters.
  • We can expect AWS YoY revenue growth rate to be between 10% to 25% and operating margin to be between 20% to 30% till the end of 2024.
  • Even in the worst-case scenario, AWS would be producing operating income of $25 billion in 2025.
  • Long-term investors can take advantage of near-term pessimism in AWS to gain better entry points.

Amazon fulfillment center building in Las Vegas

4kodiak/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

The slowdown in Amazon’s (NASDAQ:AMZN) AWS revenue growth rate was highly likely as the company was facing a number of challenges. In a previous article on 31st January, Amazon: all eyes on single

Slowdown in revenue growth rate and lower margins in AWS.

Company Filings

Good growth rate in advertising, subscription and third-party services.

Company Filings

Increase in Amazon’s forward revenue estimates.

YCharts

This article was written by

Bluesea Research profile picture
Bluesea Research
6.81K Followers
I have worked in the technology sector for over 4 years. This included working with industry stalwarts like IBM. I have done my MBA in finance and have been covering various blue chip stocks for the past 6 years. Having hands-on knowledge in the technology sector has helped me gain valuable insights into the ups and downs of this sector and predict winners and losers more accurately.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.