Introduction

On Wednesday, after the market close, The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) reports its Q1 2023 earnings. In this article, we'll look forward to those earnings: what to expect and what to pay attention to?

Just to remind you, the Trade Desk’s stock shot up 30% after the previous earnings. As often usual in such situations, the stock returned to earth a bit, but it’s still up 25.6% right now compared to before the earnings.

Don’t forget that The Trade Desk has also been down 25% after earnings before, so big moves are always possible. Let's first recapitulate what The Trade Desk exactly does.

What The Trade Desk does

Just to remind you shortly about what The Trade Desk does, this slide from the Q4 2022 earnings call slide deck can help you.

In short, The Trade Desk is similar to a stock broker's platform but then for ads. As it says:

The yellow tagline 'Even media that isn't digital will be transacted digitally using the internet' refers to, for example, in-store ads that are transacted on The Trade Desk's platform. If you want your article highlighted through a display in Walmart or Home Depot, that's possible on The Trade Desk. What makes The Trade Desk special is that it is a neutral platform. Brands can trust The Trade Desk with their data. For brands, this is very important as they have their customers' trust.

The Trade Desk measures all of its ads and provides those insights to its customers. As The Trade Desk is a neutral party, you can be sure those measurements are correct, just like the information from your stock broker is (almost always) correct.

The opportunity for The Trade Desk remains big. The company rightfully emphasizes that it operates in a vast market.

For context, The Trade Desk had $7.9 billion in transactions on its platform, so it's only scratching the surface. You can also see that in the revenue split between the US and international.

While 67% of ad spending is done outside North America, The Trade Desk only generates about 10% of its revenue outside North America. The company has already set up offices in light-blue countries, but it takes time to build relations, and most offices are still relatively new.

The Industry Is Suffering, But The Trade Desk Not

We have seen that many ad-fueled companies suffer. Marketing budgets are easy victims when companies need to slash costs. Nevertheless, this is what Jeff Green, founder and CEO of The Trade Desk, said during the Q4 earnings call:

I have a strong sense of hesitant optimism about what 2023 holds for our industry.

During the previous conference call, Jeff Green emphasized why The Trade Desk will continue to take market share from walled gardens like Meta and Google. I highlighted the most essential parts of the quote.

If you know that the walled gardens are Meta Platforms and Alphabet's Google, I think the title of one of my previous articles on The Trade Desk was correct.

Jeff Green always sees The Trade Desk as the enabler of the open internet, where you are not locked into the walled gardens of Facebook and Google. If retailers upload their user data to the platform, they know the data are safe and not misused. Big brands value this much more than the general public thinks. They have often set up relations with customers over years or even decades. Not harming that relation is quintessential for brands and The Trade Desk can help there.

Looking Forward To The Q1 Numbers

Q1 revenue is expected to grow by 15.54% to $364.33 million in Q1.

The Trade Desk almost always beats the consensus, although in Q4 2022, it missed the consensus by 0.22%. Ironically, the stock shot up 30% after the first revenue miss, even though it's a very small one.

It's also important to point out that The Trade Desk has been consistently profitable since 2013. On EPS, it also has a great track record of beating the expectations.

Predicting a company's earnings is always hard and predicting the stock price action after earnings is even harder. After all, there are so many variables; not just the results matter, guidance has an even more significant influence on the price action. And for the rest, there is just a ton of trading around earnings which sometimes makes good earnings be followed by negative price action and the other way around.

So, with the disclaimer that I don't have any idea what guidance and trading will do after the earnings are released, I think there could be upside to the Q1 results. If Meta (META) and Alphabet's (GOOGL) (GOOG) are any guide, Q1 may have seen a slight improvement in the overall ad market. While both juggernauts had negative revenue growth in Q4, they posted low single-digit revenue growth in the first quarter. Both did better than expected.

That could mean The Trade Desk also does better. The companies struggling the most now, like Roku, for example, have a big exposure to the ad scatter market. That is, as it were, last-minute ad spending. The opposite model is the upfront, which means media companies determine beforehand how much they will spend in the coming year.

The Trade Desk's CEO Jeff Green thinks this is an outdated model. On the last earnings call, he said the model was invented in 1962, the year the cassette tape was invented as well.

The Trade Desk is the platform where brands or advertising agencies can bid for certain ad slots, aimed at specific target groups. The Trade Desk takes a commission. Because the model is so efficient, independent and gives so much insight on how the ads work, The Trade Desk has pricing power and can charge about 20% "commission fees." Despite these fees, the overall costs for brands is usually still much lower for the return they see from their campaigns.

Important Shifts In The Ad Market

On the previous earnings call, Jeff Green distinguished two fundamental shifts in the ad market.

The first is what he calls the shift from impressions to value. As advertisers can access more data for their campaigns across multiple channels, they will start prioritizing value over just the price. While they will still consider the cost of buying ad space, they will focus more on whether the ads delivered the desired outcome for the price paid. Green even goes as far as calling this correcting a historical mistake. Impressions should never have been a measuring stick; conversion should be.

Until now, inventory was low in CTV, because most streaming was subscription-based. That meant high CPIs (cost per mille, so how much 1,000 impressions cost an advertiser). With Netflix and others adding an ad-based model, the low inventory can no longer be based on scarcity. That's why content creators are more willing to add measurability, often through UID 2.0.

That enhances brand value, and therefore CPIs don't have to drop. Think of that example with Disney, where they saw 12 times more effectiveness. With the additional value, brands are happy to pay these higher CPIs because more targeted ads and more flexibility in terms of spending gives them a better ROI.

We let Green explain the second shift in his own words. The second shift is a consequence of the first one:

in the pursuit of value, advertisers decisioning will shift from inventory to audience. Instead of focusing on buying a certain show or a certain piece of inventory, advertisers will put much more priority on audience precision regardless of channel, because data enables them to do that. This is especially important as the industry moves from a once-a-year upfront to an always-on forward market.

The words 'regardless of the channel' are essential because The Trade Desk can offer any channel an advertiser wants.

During the Q4 earnings call, Green made a prediction:

I also predict that more walled gardens will begin to take down some of their barriers. They will see that incremental demand and higher CPMs that companies like The Trade Desk can generate with a focus on advertiser goals, data and the open Internet.

In the Q&A section, Green even went further and predicted that change would already show up in 2023.

I do believe you will see announcements in 2023 suggesting more and more walls coming down.

Green proved to be an incredibly accurate predictor again. Roku, which also used the walled garden model to a large extent, already started sharing data, it shared on its Q1 2023 earnings call two weeks ago.

There are many earnings calls in this time of the year, but for anyone interested in ad-driven companies like Alphabet, Meta and more and more Amazon (AMZN) and Apple (AAPL), listening to Jeff Green's earnings calls should be high on the priority list, even if you are not a shareholder of The Trade Desk. I know no one else who speaks so passionately, clearly and with so much knowledge about the industry as Jeff Green. His prepared remarks are often 45 minutes long and feel more like digital advertising masterclasses than a standard earnings release.

Conclusion

Can The Trade Desk keep up its streak of outperforming its industry by a wide margin? I think it will. It already did that during a bull market, but it proved in Q4 2022 that it could also do that in tough economic times. That's very valuable. Jeff Green has always said advertisers would come even faster to The Trade Desk in difficult times, as they have to accomplish results with lower budgets. That's precisely what happened in Q4. It's very confidence-inspiring to see that.

The Trade Desk is a core holding since I picked The Trade Desk as a Potential Multibagger at (a split-adjusted) $19.5, and it will remain a big position for me as long as the company keeps executing at this high level.

My buy rating is not based on the short-term price action, as I can't predict that. There are only probabilities. As others in the ad industry are doing slightly better than expected in Q1 so far, it's reasonable to think The Trade Desk will outperform as well but it's not guaranteed.

If the stock drops significantly after the earnings, I will be happy to add to my position as to me, the quality of this business is undeniable. While the stock is not cheap, if you invest for the real long term, this will matter less than the execution of the company.

In the meantime, keep growing!