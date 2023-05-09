martin-dm

Alteryx-In the running for the star crossed stock of the year award!

At the end of April, 2023, Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) reported the results for its Q1-2023. The results, considering the environment, were more than decent and suggest demand durability and decent sales execution. The share price performance…well that was something else. The shares, as I write this, are now down by 30% since the company reported earnings. And so far as that goes, the shares were hardly setting the world on fire before that time: the year to date performance of the shares before the company reported results had been flat.

The market, at least much of the time, continues to trade with a strong risk-off bias, and a bias against high growth IT shares. There is apparently marked skepticism that guidance from Alteryx or any other IT company should be accepted at face value. I certainly understand the sentiment; many companies have serially reduced guidance. The thing about Alteryx however, is that it raised guidance the last time it reported, and reaffirmed that guidance when it most recently reported.

As I write this, investors are concerned about Fed language with regards to a full pivot and are frustrated that Fed policy is doing nothing to remediate the crisis amongst regional banks, whose shares have been cratering. I confess that I am concerned that the Fed has chosen a path that is destroying demand and has been oblivious, or seemingly so, to the consequences of its policies on overall financial liquidity and the health of various segments of the economy. Raising rates is going to do nothing to enhance productivity or induce employers not to hoard labor. It has been said that economics is "the dismal science" and so it can prove to be.

Alteryx exists in this troubling environment and seems to be weathering the storm as well as anyone. But it is a storm, and it is affecting most companies in the IT space. While the current share price implosion of Alteryx has created an unusual valuation for the company, and one that I believe is an opportunity for readers, I realize the shares are unlikely to show a sustained rebound from current levels without a change in the environment. This is not an article about that; while I believe the Fed should be pivoting now, I have no way of knowing when the governors will choose to take cognizance with regards to the numerous imbalances their policy has created.

This is one of the more difficult times to invest in the IT space. Little seems logical. It can be difficult to determine what investors might be looking for in terms of an earnings report. Almost anyone who sells enterprise software will describe their own current struggles. I hear such pain frequently in the conversations I have with industry participants. In my view, and considering Alteryx shares in particular, the share price reaction to guidance seems...misguided itself. The issue of Q2 guidance, considered in the context of the Alteryx business model is...a non-issue. Certainly, as I will detail in this article, Alteryx too, had difficulties closing deals at the end of the quarter. And yet, Alteryx, despite macro headwinds, made it bookings number for the quarter, and maintained its bookings forecast for the full year. Further, the company raised EPS guidance. Yes, for reasons that are part of the company’s revenue recognition model, revenues and EPS for Q2 were forecast lower-and the balance of the year was forecast higher. And this despite macro headwinds. And, as has been the case for many other software companies, Alteryx saw some stabilization/demand improvement in April.

Is the following commentary from the CFO hyperbole or fact based?

We believe we will deliver strong growth in 2023 and beyond and we plan to do so with increased profitability. We have an incredible opportunity ahead of us. 2023 provides us with our largest renewal base ever. We have significantly higher renewal opportunities in Q4 2023 relative to Q4 2022.

Kevin Rubin, the company’s CFO has been with Alteryx since 2016. In the years since the company went public, guidance has been either prudent or exceptionally prudent. There is no sense that Kevin’s comments have been or are in any way promotional. Because of the company’s revenue recognition methodology, assessing renewal opportunities is a key part of the guidance paradigm. Renewal rates have been in the high 90% range, the expansion rate for the company’s largest customers actually ticked up last quarter to 131%. This is a difficult environment in which to sell enterprise software. But that doesn’t mean that enterprises aren’t renewing and expanding their commitment to analytic solutions. My own experience with Alteryx is that they are the most conservative of forecasters. I think the forecast that has been provided will be achieved, particularly because of the source of the growth.

Investing is usually about looking forward. This is a company talking about rising percentage revenue growth throughout the year despite macro headwinds. It has met its ARR growth target in Q1, reaffirmed that target for the balance of the year, and significantly increased guidance for non-GAAP EPS. It hardly seems reasonable for the shares to have fallen by 30% based on that kind of outlook.

Alteryx, in some regards is a bit of an outlier, not so much as a company, but in terms of its revenue model. It didn’t really start to offer a “cloudified” product offering until about a year ago, and most of its revenues are still coming from on premise subscriptions. On premise subscriptions are recognized in accordance with the pronouncements of ASC 606 and in the case of Alteryx, that means that 40% of the total contract value of an on premise booking is recorded when an agreement is signed. This, in turn, means that contract duration has a significant impact on reported revenue, while it has no impact at all on annual contract value [ACV]. For some time, the company has emphasized ACV as the most significant revenue metric to consider. In that regard the company isn’t really unique. CrowdStrike (CRWD) for example also is run based on the growth of ACV/ARR and Pega (PEGA) has promoted a focus on its ACV metric with considerable success for some time now.

When Alteryx records a renewal, the total contract value of the renewal is analyzed using the ASC 606 methodology. Thus if renewals run at strong levels, and above the year earlier cadence, Alteryx, despite the macro headwinds it faces, will be able to achieve growth as it has forecast.

I am not sure as to why Alteryx has been unable to get investors to focus on its ACV growth and why, seemingly, investors don’t believe its forecast. The fact is, the valuation of its shares are seemingly still tethered to considerations of reported revenue and quarterly EPS despite strong reasons to consider other metrics. I last wrote about Alteryx shares less than 3 months ago; at that time, the shares were appreciating because of the of the strong headline quarter the company had recently reported. Since then, the shares have declined by 40%+ despite a relatively better forecast, particularly considering current macro headwinds. I usually don’t choose to revisit recommendations after just 3 months; it is rare that a company changes so significantly in a brief span. But with the share price down by as much as it is, and despite what is arguably a quarter that had more positives than problems, an update seems called for.

What did Alteryx report how did they guide?

Like many companies, the issue for Alteryx really wasn’t a function of the company’s actual performance in the last quarter. The company basically met its prior ARR target-its forecast had been $856 mil.-$860 mil.; the actual result was $857 mil.; it achieved its revenue forecast $198-202 million with actual revenues for the period of $199 mil. and it beat its non-GAAP operating loss forecast of $23 mil.-$19 mil. with an actual non-GAAP operating loss of $18 million which worked out to a beat of $.07 in terms of expected EPS. The company doesn’t explicitly forecast free cash flow-but free cash flow last quarter was a record of $40 million.

The issue basically was that the company is now forecasting revenues for Q2 of $180-$184 million, with a non-GAAP operating income loss of $52-$48 million, noticeably below the prior consensus values of $205 million, and $29 million respectively.

While notionally that guidance might appear to be the harbinger of demand issues, the reality is somewhat different. The company is forecasting ARR growth for the quarter of 24%-25%, consistent with Q1 levels. The “culprit” in Q2 guidance is contract duration. The total value of the contracts expected is of the same size in terms of ARR; they simply are of shorter duration. The customers will almost certainly wind up paying as much or more over the life of a deployment-it is simply a matter of when revenues will be recognized. The reality is that contract duration isn’t terribly important in looking forward at the progress of the business; in fact in the recent past Alteryx was trying to reduce contract duration because it has such high retention rates and high expansion rates on renewal so that the economics of shorter contracts are positive for the company.

Last year, contract duration, despite Alteryx strategies, wound up rising, and Q2 is being compared against a quarter in which reported revenues rose by 50%. A change of just one month in average duration can affect quarterly revenues by almost $10 million. Of greater interest, at least to this writer, is that the company forecast for ARR growth comes when comparing to a year earlier level of 33% growth, which included the 2 largest ARR deals in the company’s history. When looked at that way, and I think that is the way to look at what is actually going on, Alteryx, as compared to most other enterprise software companies, is seeing less contraction in its percentage growth.

For many years Alteryx, while growing rapidly, has been a laggard in terms of profitability. The key issue has been that of sales productivity. For the full year of 2022 the non-GAAP sales and marketing expense ratio was 54%. That was actually an improvement from 55% reported for the preceding year. In Q1, that ratio was 64%, extremely elevated, and just consistent with the prior year. While Alteryx has been achieving gross margins in the 88% range for some time at this point, the company cannot achieve significant and consistent non-GAAP profitability and free cash flow with a sales and marketing expense ratio of 54%.

The current management team has articulated on multiple occasions the need to do something to improve sales productivity and is finally taking some visible steps to start to hack away at the sales and marketing expense ratio. The company has chosen to lay off 11% of its staff, primarily in sales and marketing, and in general and administrative areas. The impact of the layoff is expected to be cost savings of about $40 million this year, which will add about 4% to non-GAAP operating margins. This layoff enabled Alteryx to raise its forecast for non-GAAP EPS to $.65-$.75 compared to the company’s prior forecast for $.36-$.46 for 2023 non-GAAP EPS.

Alteryx: Macro Headwinds, the current state of the business, and the impact of the layoff

Whether or not there is a recession in the overall economy, it is difficult to dispute the impact of macro conditions on the software space. While this current earnings season can perhaps best be characterized as not as bad as feared for most IT companies, it is clear that the strong growth that characterized the space for the past several years is a current victim of Fed policy. That is basically the same theme that was sounded by Alteryx during its conference call-a demand picture, except at the end of March, that was not worse, and perhaps a bit better compared to the last couple of quarters, regardless of how the stock price has tracked since the conference call.

Not terribly surprisingly, the company indicated that the financial turmoil that arose from the failure of Silicon Valley Bk. and Citizens Bk., at the end of March did have an impact on the timing of some deals at the end of the quarter. This was not a phenomenon unique to Alteryx. In fact, it would be surprising if that did not happen. The financial vertical is certainly a significant component of the company’s business, and many financial institutions have chosen to curtail investments in a highly uncertain space. But the company indicated that contract signings has seen somewhat of a hiatus at the end of March across all verticals.

What struck me, although obviously not everyone else, is that despite this extra impediment to business, the company still achieved its bookings target (net ACV increase) for the quarter. It certainly seems to point to the demand resiliency for the company’s solutions. And I was further interested to see that not only did some delayed deals close in April, but that the company’s Chief Revenue Officer, Paula Hansen, indicated that April, despite normally being the lowest month of Q2, had seen a return to what had been normal patterns of deal scrutiny, i.e. normal prior to the issues at the end of March that emanated from the failures of the two large banks identified above.

It is, I think, worthwhile taking a look at some of the specifics described by company management with regards to how March ended, and April played out for Alteryx. The investor concerns that led to a 30% share price decline are really not in evidence from the descriptions of management about the evolution of the Q1 and the start of the current quarter.

And any of those deals have slipped out of Q1, have they closed so far in April giving you any confidence for that Q2 kind of meaningful net new ARR guide up? Mark Anderson Yes. Hi, Brent, Mark here. Thanks for the question. I think for Q2, we took an appropriately cautious approach to guidance. We did see sales cycles elongate towards the end of the quarter. And really when the regional banking crisis hit, a few weeks before the end of the quarter, we really saw customers sit on their hands in shock about how this was going to play out. So that did impact our linearity in Q1. So far, Q2 looks fine. I think we're going to be appropriately measure around what we forecasted and Paula, can give some color. Paula Hansen Yes, that’s okay, Brent. So the behavior that we saw in the majority of Q1 was actually similar to what we saw in Q3 and even Q4, which we talked about on the call just in terms of more deal scrutiny, more reviews and approvals. And then as Mark mentioned, kind of an extra layer of scrutiny in the tail end of March after the financial situation. So, as we're in Q2 now, April is -- the first month of any quarter, is usually one of the smaller months of the three months of the quarter. But having constructive conversations with customers. We have closed a number of deals that slipped from Q1 and we remain confident in our ability to deliver value on the projects that we're discussing with our customers. Mark Anderson I'll just give you a little more color, Brent. I've been traveling a lot already in the month of April. And gosh, every single customer I talk to is asking for our help. And their sense of urgency around doing something to become more digitized or to transform their business and make better decisions and insights with data, is higher than I've ever seen it. So that's factored into our views as well. Brent Bracelin Helpful color consistent with our conversations April definitely sounds a little healthier than March.

The other element concerning to some relates to the ability Alteryx has to achieve its current forecast in the wake of the significant layoffs it is undertaking. As mentioned earlier, Alteryx has had an elevated level of sales and marketing costs. While Paula Hansen, and her staff have done much to pivot the sales motion of Alteryx to focus on larger customers who have the potential to achieve substantial levels of ARR and to grow more rapidly in percentage terms than smaller customers, productivity is still far below software industry norms. Focusing layoffs on the sales and marketing area probably can be done without sacrificing sales capacity. While of course I cannot speak directly as to the efficiency of the Alteryx sales motion, my own work experience suggests that the company’s focus on larger potential users will not be impacted by layoffs of individuals not directly involved with that process. But rather than my opinion on the subject, here is the commentary from the relevant executives regarding their outlook on the forecast they have made in the wake of layoffs that are underway.

Derrick Wood Thanks for taking my question. First for Kevin and I guess it's kind of a two parter based off the last two questions. So with regard to the full year reiterated guide, what -- how do you give us comfort that the 11% headcount cut doesn't kind of have any disruption with go-to-market or sales capacity? And then with the Q2 ARR guide that was in line with kind of what we were thinking but the revenue significantly below. Is that just contract duration dynamics or kind of why has that delta changed a bit on Q2? Kevin Rubin Yeah. Thanks, Derrick. Let me hit your second question first and then I'll have Paula give her perspective on your question with respect to the cuts and the impact of sales and marketing. So as we thought about revenue and as I mentioned we did see contract duration in the first quarter come down a bit. And so we are projecting for Q2 that we have a softer contract duration which is affecting the revenue guide as we've talked since we implemented ASC 606 contract duration is highly sensitive to revenues. So that's what you're seeing in effect on the guide. To your point we held ARR which should fundamentally demonstrate that we are holding our booking assumption for the quarter. Paula Hansen Hi, Derrick, it's Paula. So in response to your question about the workforce reductions that we announced today Obviously, there are two areas of growing the top line whether it's sales capacity or sales productivity and we are very focused on driving up sales productivity have been for a number of quarters and will continue to be throughout 2023. So as we made these decisions we were intentional to be mindful of ensuring that we continue to deliver on increased productivity. Mark Anderson With such a large set of cohorts for renewals that come up in the second half, Derrick. And we just feel our solutions are so durable and renewable for customers. And you saw that, our net expansion rate ticked up 2% this quarter. That's happening for a reason because it's a really sticky solution

I suppose it might be said that the above comments are self-serving, and indeed they are, but that doesn’t make them less true. This is as difficult a period for enterprise software sales as any in the last decade or more. But in some ways, the commentary on the conference call suggests that the environment is perhaps less difficult for Alteryx than for many other small, high growth software vendors. I will discuss the potential reason for that in the next section. But simply based on the track record this company had in terms of achieving its specific guidance over the years, I am more inclined to believe their projections than some others I see in this environment. And to hit the same theme again, it seems to me more than a bit illogical to punish the valuation of Alteryx by 30% because of a conservative guide for Q2 based on contract duration, while not be gratified by the company’s ability to sustain bookings activity despite macro headwinds.

Alteryx-Its Cloud, its AI, its approach to generative AI and competition with Amazon

When I last wrote about Alteryx in February, I observed that the company actually was involved with applications built on AI technology. I got some pushback from readers that Alteryx was not part of the generative AI revolution, and of course at the time, that was the case. Many industry leaders, such as the CEO of Datadog, (DDOG), Olivier Pommel use terms such as deep learning, large language models, and generative AI indiscriminately. These leaders believe that the revolution is being precipitated by the diffusion of all of these technologies into many different applications and that this trend is improving the ROI of these solutions noticeably. While last quarter Alteryx didn’t have generative AI solutions, it has been a leader in large language models for some time.

Further, the company is going to release some generative AI technology at its Inspire User conference to be held toward the end of this month. Generative AI has a plethora of potential use cases, and not all of them are of the kinds that have been popularized by Microsoft (MSFT) and ChatGPT. In the case of Alteryx, its initial use of generative AI will be inside its current products; generative AI will bring faster and automated analytics within what Alteryx calls its Auto Insight product. Given the great investor interest in the subject, I have linked to an exposition of how the auto insight product functions.

In addition, the company is planning to introduce products related to governance, security and visualization at its upcoming user conference. The company accelerated its spend on product when it hired its current CTO, Suresh Vittel, and the output of some of that spend is now in the process of coming to the market.

Over the years, Alteryx, as a function of its leadership in the analytics space, has been investing heavily into what are called large language models. The CTO describes this as a democratization process. One problem being addressed by large language models is the ability to incorporate multiple data sources beyond Excel as part of the analytics process.

This past quarter, Alteryx announced that its designer cloud offering has reached general availability. Essentially, this offering integrates the functionality that has been part of Trifacta, which Alteryx acquired last year with the existing workflow and no-code capabilities that Alteryx has offered. For some time, one criticism levelled at Alteryx has been its lack of cloud based solutions. This is now starting to change. Last quarter the company’s customer count for its cloud products rose by 30% year on year. Of course, that is 30% of a small number, but nonetheless given the environment, it was a decent accomplishment. Having a cloud solution is apparently also leading to some “drag” opportunities where users who heretofore might have been reluctant to development a significant relationship with the company, are willing to partner because of the breadth, including the Alteryx Designer Cloud, of the company’s product offering.

In addition, by “cloudifying” its product offerings, the company has enabled tighter integrations some of its partners such as Snowflake (SNOW). While most often partnership offerings are stepchildren within their respective organizations, some of the success stories Alteryx mentioned during this latest conference call relate to these partnerships.

One of the results of the plethora of new product offerings has apparently been that some of the company’s largest users, who have signed enterprise license agreements [ELA], have rapidly reached their “bursting” level even after one or two quarters. This has provided the company an opportunity to revisit those customers to sell additional functionality/seats, and this has been part of the offset to the macro headwinds that have plagued most IT vendors in recent months.

At this nascent stage of the generative AI revolution, it can be difficult both to quantify the revenue opportunity of specific product initiatives, and to determine who has “better” generative AI offerings. Microsoft has competed with Alteryx with its PowerBI product for years. Recently the Microsoft has been building out the functionality of Copilot with its office suite. I have linked to recent comments from Dan Hare who is with an organization, Continuum that is an Alteryx premier partner which has built a connector between Alteryx and ChatGPT.

The generative AI revolution is really in its infancy. Consultants and users are finding new use cases that have heretofore been difficult to imagine. The thread linked above is just one example of what is happening, and I certainly am not familiar with all of the opportunities for new use cases are being created. I really have no way of knowing the extent to which Alteryx will benefit from the enthusiasm for all things generative AI as it introduces its own version of that technology and forges partnerships and develops connectors with industry leading companies such as OpenAI/ChatGPT.

Wrapping Up: Alteryx Valuation and restating the case to buy the shares now

Alteryx shares fell sharply after their announcement of Q1 results, which really were a decent beat in terms of earnings and the projection for Q2 revenues and earnings that were below prior consensus values. Alteryx is somewhat of an outlier as a software company these days in that most of its revenues come from subscription deals, and these deals are partially recognized up front based on the total contract value of a sale. Lower duration means lower up front revenue recognition; this happened in Q1 and the company has forecast this as part of its Q2 guidance. In the long run, and really the not so very long run, duration is not a significant factor in assessing the health of this company. What is important is the growth of new ACV and that was on target in Q1 and despite concerns about macro headwinds, guidance for ACV growth for this year has not been changed.

Alteryx does use stock based comp, which was 29% of revenues least quarter. Given the methodology of Black-Scholes, sometimes layoffs precipitate option vesting. I look at dilution rather than the reported expense of stock-based comp. Dilution last quarter was about 600k shares or a bit less than 1% of the outstanding share count. Because the company is forecasting profitability, it has projected an outstanding share count for the current year of 78 million. Since my valuation is based on 12 month forward projections, I have used an outstanding share count of 78.7 million.

As mentioned, the most out of balance component of the Alteryx business model is the sales and marketing expense ratio. Last quarter, the company’s non-GAAP research and development expense ratio was bit greater than 22%, compared to 25% in the prior year. General and administrative expense was 15% of revenues compared to 28% in the year earlier period-that 28% level is anomalous due to a one-time event. Those ratios are obviously on the high side of average, but this is a company with quarterly revenues that are very much loaded into Q4, which is when most of the company’s renewals take place. Thus, cost ratios for the full year will typically average about 400 bps + better than Q1 cost ratios.

The share price implosion has brought the EV/S for Alteryx shares down to 3.2X. Needless to say, that valuation is now significantly below the average for the company’s growth cohort, which I estimate to be in the mid-high 20% range as a 3 year CAGR. In addition, with the layoff leading to 400 bps of additional margin improvement in the current year, non-GAAP operating margins are forecast to reach 8.5%, with free cash flow margins somewhat greater. This margin improvement is such that the shares are now equally 30% below average in terms of valuation when considering the combination of growth and free cash flow margins. While the company isn’t yet near the Rule of 40 metric that has been outlined as a goal, it does seem possible it will reach that attainment sometime in 2024.

For what it is worth-and probably not all that much at this point-the company’s management indicated that April saw a return to the buying patterns of the prior Q3/Q4, with many slipped deals from Q1 already closed.

There has been and continues to be some debate about how the AI and in particular generative AI is going to disrupt the market for analytics. While generative AI is rightly viewed as a revolutionary technology, and, no doubt it will engender use cases that even now cannot be readily conceived, like many other revolutions, it will take some time before all the impacts of generative AI on analytics become apparent in the market, or in the financials of a company such as Alteryx.

As it happens, Alteryx has been investing in AI technology for some years now and its large language model has been incorporated in several of its solutions. The company is planning on announcing its first use of generative AI technology at its user conference, Inspire, later this month. The broader adoption of AI as part of an analytics solution should be a positive for Alteryx. Exactly how the company will fare competing and collaborating in the generative AI space is hard to determine. But it seems that the combination of ChatGPT and Alteryx which has recently been enabled is creating opportunities for many organizations without needed coding skills to utilize the power of this technology.

Mostly, when analysts such as this writer explore fallen angels, there is usually a process of making excuses. In this case, Alteryx shares have fallen by 30% for the non-reason of shorter contract duration. These have been tough times for just about all enterprise software companies. Those that are achieving their bookings goals stand out. Companies with solutions that are part of the AI revolution stand out as well. Many companies are using this period of macro headwinds to improve their business model. In the case of Alteryx, the key to unlocking profitability is to improve sales productivity, and the layoffs announced recently are a step in that direction.

This is not an article trying to forecast the short term trading pattern for Alteryx shares. I have been surprised-and really disheartened-to see the shares reach their current valuation. But markets don’t always respond as anticipated to a data set that was arguably better than might have been feared.

Alteryx exists in the overall market which has been risk-off for many months now. Most recently, the least deviation from expectations has brought about unforeseen valuation contractions for Alteryx, and for much else besides. Just how and when that paradigm ends is not quite view. But I think Alteryx has the opportunity to continue its high growth journey, and overcome macro headwinds. With a relative valuation now substantially below average as well as an improving business model, I think the shares will produce significant positive alpha over the coming year.