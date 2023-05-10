4 High-Yield Monthly Paying Retirement Dream Blue-Chips

anyaberkut

It's been a crazy few weeks for stocks, though you might not think it by just looking at the S&P.

The S&P has been stuck in a 3800 to 4200 trading range for weeks, despite all manner of surprising economic data.

97% of the market's gains are from just 15 companies. This means that the market's eerie calm is hiding a lot of chaos for individual stocks.

While high-risk regional banks like PacWest Bancorp (PACW), Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL), and Zions Bancorporation (ZION) have fallen off a cliff, even the strongest super regionals like PNC Financial (PNC), Truist Financial (TFC), and U.S. Bancorp (USB) have been trading as if the economy and their businesses are on fire.

How can a smart investor stay calm, sane, and rational when even the 5th largest bank in America trades like a meme stock?

By focusing on what actually matters.

Short-term stock prices are vanity, cash flow is sanity, and dividends are reality.

There is nothing like a safe and steadily growing dividend to keep your eyes focused on living the rich retirement dream.

"Do you know the only thing that gives me pleasure? It's to see my dividends coming in." - John D. Rockefeller

But do you know the only thing better than steady quarterly dividends? Monthly dividends! After all, our bills are monthly, and the more often you're getting paid, the less likely you are to freak out by such insane price volatility.

But the trouble with monthly dividend stocks is that they are usually low quality and dangerous. High-yield monthly dividend stocks are the realm of the BDC and the mREIT.

It's a world of complex accounting where you have to REALLY know what you're buying and what management is doing.

Consider Prospect Capital (PSEC) and AGNC (AGNC) as two popular examples of high-yield monthly dividend traps.

PSEC has an 11% yield

AGNC 15%

These are popular because if you screen for high-yield these are some of the first stocks you'll see.

These are not the kinds of high-yields retirees should ever rely on.

These are only appropriate for traders who hope to buy when they are deeply undervalued, collect a few months of dividends, and then get out when the price rebounds and before the next dividend cut.

But there are a handful of dependable monthly payers and today I wanted to highlight my 4 top recommendations right now.

How To Easily Find The Best Dependable Monthly Dividend Stocks

Let me show you how to screen the Dividend Kings Zen Research Terminal, which runs off the DK 500 Master List, to find the best dependable monthly high-yield stocks.

The Dividend Kings 500 Master List includes some of the world's best companies, including:

Every dividend champion (25+ year dividend growth streaks, including foreign aristocrats)

Every dividend aristocrat

Every dividend king (50+ year dividend growth streaks)

Every Ultra SWAN (as close to perfect quality companies as exist)

The 20% highest quality REITs, according to iREIT

40 of the world's best-growth blue chips

You can screen by watchlists, including dividend aristocrats and monthly dividend stocks.

Dividend Kings ZEN Research Terminal

You can select as many or as few fundamental metrics (like credit rating, growth rates, dividend growth streak, or 30-year bankruptcy risk) to sort each watchlist by and screen by fundamentals such as yield, valuation, growth rates, total return potential, credit ratings, quality scores, and country.

Dividend Kings ZEN Research Terminal

Here is the monthly paying watchlist.

Dividend Kings ZEN Research Terminal

There are six companies, and one of them, STAG Industrial (STAG), is modestly overvalued.

LTC is speculative due to stress in its industry.

You can screen out speculative companies.

But the rest are all high quality, reasonable to attractively valued monthly dividend stocks that I can recommend.

So let's take a closer look at them in order of highest safe yield.

4 High-Yield Monthly Retirement Dream Blue-Chips

Main Street Capital (MAIN): The Gold Standard Of BDCs

Why Main Street Is A Potentially Good Buy Today

Most business development companies are externally managed shadow banks meaning that management has an incentive to make as many loans as possible, even if they aren't safe.

After all, they don't work for shareholders, they work for themselves, and shareholders pay them to manage their loan book.

This creates an incentive to sell new shares or take on the maximum amount of leverage to maximize assets on which fees are paid.

MAIN is one of the few internally managed BDCs, which means management works for you, and has every incentive to make sure the dividend is safe and sustainable.

MAIN is one of the few BDCs with an investment-grade credit rating, and its biggest claim to fame is that it is the only BDC never to cut its dividend through 2 recessions.

Not just any recessions, but the Great Financial Crisis and the Pandemic, the two worst recessions in 70 years.

Fundamental Summary

DK quality score: 65% medium risk 10/13 blue-chip BDC

DK safety score: 73% safe dividend (2.7% dividend cut risk in severe recession)

Historical fair value: $48.13

Current price: $41.10

Discount to fair value: 15%

DK rating: potential reasonable buy

Yield: 6.7%

Long-term growth consensus: 8.0%

Consensus long-term return potential: 14.7%

Keyera (OTCPK:KEYUF): One Of The Best Midstreams You've Never Heard Of

Why Keyera Is A Potentially Good Buy Today

Keyera was founded in Calgary, Canada, in 1998. It offers a very attractive long-term high-yield monthly value proposition.

It has a large continent-spanning network of pipelines, storage facilities, and gas processing plants (12 of them) that are mission-critical to North American energy security.

KEYUF owns assets that command:

20% of Alberta's natural gas liquid fractionation capacity

35% of oil storage

15% of butane distribution

70% of oil sands condensate transport capacity

KEYUF has maintained one of the lowest leverage ratios in the industry since 2008, never rising above 2.9X net debt/adjusted EBITDA.

in 2016, some midstreams were at 8X

including KMI at 7X

Keyera has never cut its dividend since it began paying one in 2004.

Why am I confident that KEYUF won't cut even in a severe recession?

it avoided a cut (frozen) in the Pandemic when crude fell to -$38

the worst oil crash in human history

it avoided a cut (frozen) in the Great Recession

management calls the dividend "non-discretionary."

the dividend is covered 100% by fee-based revenue

65% long-term payout ratio target

65% payout ratio consensus for 2022

New projects are focused on fee-based revenue, not linked to commodity prices.

70% in 2022

rising to 77% by 2025

Fundamental Summary

DK quality score: 83% medium risk 13/13 Ultra SWAN midstream

DK safety score: 85% very safe dividend (1.6% dividend cut risk in severe recession)

Historical fair value: $29.30

Current price: $23.38

Discount to fair value: 20%

DK rating: potential strong buy

Yield: 6.2%

Long-term growth consensus: 5.0%

Consensus long-term return potential: 11.2%

Realty Income (O): The Ultimate SWAN Monthly Dividend Paying REIT

Why Realty Is A Potentially Good Buy Today

"If I were to own just one REIT, it would be Realty Income without a question." - Brad Thomas

Why is Realty such a wonderful REIT?

This is one of the most diversified REITs on earth, with over 12,00 properties. It operates in four countries and in every US state.

As a triple-net-lease REIT, tenants pay for everything, taxes, maintenance, and insurance.

Realty is effectively a financing company. They raise cheap capital courtesy of their conservative balance sheet and one of just 17 A-credit ratings in the sector.

Then they buy quality properties from companies and lease back their usage.

This creates one of the most stable and free cash flow-rich businesses on earth. Realty's free cash flow margins are 77%, meaning that for every $4 coming in the door, $3 drop straight to the bottom line.

For context, that's 3X the free cash flow margins of Apple.

Realty is a dividend aristocrat with a 28-year dividend growth streak created by some of the most stable and recession-resistant cash flows in the world.

I will eat my hat if Realty doesn't become a dividend king in 22 years.

Fundamental Summary

DK quality score: 97% low risk 13/13 Ultra SWAN dividend aristocrat

DK safety score: 97% very safe dividend (1.15% dividend cut risk in severe recession)

Historical fair value: $75.33

Current price: $62.88

Discount to fair value: 17%

DK rating: potential strong buy

Yield: 4.9%

Long-term growth consensus: 3.5%

Consensus long-term return potential: 8.4%

Agree Realty (ADC): A SWAN-Abe REIT That's Getting Better Over Time

Why Agree Realty Is A Great Buy Today

ADC isn't as big as Realty Income, but its 1800 properties make up for their smaller quantity with incredible quality.

The top two tenants are Walmart and Dollar General. Not just recession-resistant businesses but businesses that sometimes see sales increase in a mild recession.

This is a BBB-rated balance sheet with 4.4X debt/EBITDA, the lowest leverage ratio in the industry.

In other words, ADC is what O used to look like when it was much smaller, except even higher quality, with a more diversified tenant base, with higher investment-grade tenants, and a more conservative balance sheet.

It's going to take a while for ADC to match O for dependability and credit quality, but I'm confident that if management sticks to its knitting and stays on the present course, in 15 years, ADC will become an aristocrat, and eventually, the 18th A-rated REIT.

Fundamental Summary

DK quality score: 96% high risk 12/13 blue-chip REIT

DK safety score: 96% very safe dividend (1.2% dividend cut risk in severe recession)

Historical fair value: $74.71

Current price: $67.58

Discount to fair value: 10%

DK rating: potential good buy

Yield: 4.5%

Long-term growth consensus: 5.3%

Consensus long-term return potential: 9.8%

Bottom Line: These 4 High-Yield Monthly Blue-Chips Are Retirement Dream Stocks For Times Like These

Let me be clear: I'm NOT calling the bottom in MAIN, KEYUF, O, and ADC (I'm not a market-timer). And neither is Warren Buffett.

Even the world's best companies can fall hard and fast in a bear market.

Fundamentals are all that determine safety and quality, and my recommendations.

over 30+ years, 97% of stock returns are a function of pure fundamentals, not luck

in the short term, luck is 25X as powerful as fundamentals

in the long term, fundamentals are 33X as powerful as luck

But here is what I can tell you about MAIN, KEYUF, O, and ADC's fundamentals.

These are four of the most dependable and highest quality high-yield monthly paying blue-chips on earth, in my opinion.

You can own other monthly stocks, like CEFs and bond ETFs. But if monthly paying stocks is your goal, these four are extremely solid choices to buy right now.

In a recession, investors of all ages will appreciate their strong balance sheets and battle-tested management and above all proven dividend growth dependability.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.