Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Yelp: A Stagnant Performance Leads To Stagnant Investment Returns

May 09, 2023 3:16 AM ETYelp Inc. (YELP)
Investigating The Stock Market profile picture
Investigating The Stock Market
885 Followers

Summary

  • Yelp, Inc. started the year with double-digit revenue growth, but cost pressures overwhelmed it.
  • Near-term market prospects can be discouraging as recessionary fears intensify.
  • Its financial positioning helps it sustain its operating capacity.
  • The stock price decrease is consistent with market pessimism.

MasterCard, VISA, American Express, Discover payment options on a restaurant door

Michael Vi

In a highly volatile market, some business sectors have a higher risk exposure. In the advent of another recession, discretionary spending may decrease. Non-essential industries like restaurants, department stores, and wellness centers may see softer demand. To manage revenues and stabilize expenses, they may have to

Operating Revenue

Operating Revenue (YELP Report)

Operating Margin

Operating Margin (YELP Report)

Operating Margin

Operating Margin (MarketWatch)

Page Visitors, Page Reviews, Devices

Page Visitors, Page Reviews, Devices (YELP Report)

Cash And Equivalents And Borrowings

Cash And Equivalents And Borrowings (YELP Report)

Cash And Equivalents

Cash And Equivalents (MarketWatch)

Cash Flow From Operations And CapEx

Cash Flow From Operations And CapEx (YELP Report)

This article was written by

Investigating The Stock Market profile picture
Investigating The Stock Market
885 Followers
Full-time equity analyst/Part-time Investor. Having adequate knowledge and reliable information can help in your investment decisions. Stock market success is possible as long as one is willing to study, risk, and learn.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.