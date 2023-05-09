Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Green Equities Go Back To Black

May 09, 2023 2:35 AM ETNUBD, EAGG, BGRN, SUSB, GRNB, TGRNX, PTSAX, TSBIX, FLMB
FTSE Russell profile picture
FTSE Russell
756 Followers

Summary

  • Sustainable investments (SI) bounced back strongly in Q1 2023 after a challenging year in 2022.
  • Energy Efficiency was the best performer in the green equity market, while Renewable & Alternative Energy struggled.
  • Despite the positive performance, caution is advised for the future as the market direction remains unclear and there are growing geopolitical tensions in the green economy.

Crystal globe putting on moss, ESG icon for Environment Social and Governance,

I going to make a greatest artwork as I can, by my head, my hand and by my mind.

By Lee Clements, head of Applied SI, Global Investment Research

After a challenging year for sustainable investments in 2022, as discussed

SI active performance

performance of green equities vs. energy equities

Global EO relative performance

Global SI index

Fwd PE ratio of key SI strategies

Fwd PE ratio of key SI strategies

This article was written by

FTSE Russell profile picture
FTSE Russell
756 Followers
A leading global provider of benchmarks, analytics, and data solutions with multi-asset capabilities FTSE Russell's solutions offer a true representation of global markets across asset classes, styles, and strategies. Our global perspective is underpinned by specialist knowledge gained from developing local solutions and understanding client needs around the world. FTSE Russell is a wholly owned subsidiary of London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG), and is a unit of the Information Services Division.FTSE Russell’s expertise and products are used extensively by institutional and retail investors globally. For over 30 years, leading asset owners, asset managers. ETF providers, and investment banks have chosen FTSE Russell indexes to benchmark their investment performance and create investment funds, ETFs, structured products and index-based derivatives. FTSE Russell indexes also provide clients with tools for asset allocation, investment strategy analysis and risk management.The Yield Book analytical insights With the recent addition of The Yield Book business, FTSE Russell extends its expertise in analytics to a highly respected analytics platform that serves approximately 350 institutions globally including investment management firms, banks, central banks, insurance companies, pension funds, broker-dealers, hedge funds and investment management firms. The Yield Book offers analytical insights into a broad array of fixed income instruments with specific focus on mortgage, government, corporate and derivative securities.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.