da-kuk

Introduction to INDA

iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) is an exchange-traded fund that provides investors with exposure to large Indian companies; specifically the top 50 largest Indian stocks. The fund's benchmark is the Nifty 50 Index. The fund is essentially a bet on corporate India.

The expense ratio of the fund is 0.89%, which seems expensive in absolute terms, while according to iShares, the fund's median 30-day bid/ask spread was 0.12%.

Net assets were $590 million as of May 5, 2023, and this follows relatively large net outflows of about -$268 million over the past year (see chart below).

ETFDB.com

I have not covered INDY before; however, I remember covering INDA (May 2022). INDA is a broader fund, investing in both mid- and large-cap Indian stocks. I was neutral on INDA in May 2022, thinking Indian stocks were generally overvalued. Since then, the S&P 500 has increased by 1.31% vs. INDA's change of -0.23% (according to Seeking Alpha). INDY is a more concentrated Indian equity fund, and worth investigating to see if the fund offers any opportunity after having under-performed the S&P 500 so far on a year-to-date basis.

INDY ETF Valuation

To build an IRR gauge for INDY, I refer to the trailing price/earnings ratio of 23.43x and price/book ratio of 3.29x both provided by iShares, plus the forward price/earnings ratio of 15.96x provided by Morningstar (I have adjusted this for the same date as iShares' figure: 16.05x).

An average three- to five-year earnings growth estimate of 13.15% is also provided by Morningstar, while the forward price/earnings ratio against Morningstar's own price/book ratio of 2.46x (adjusted for timing, as above: 2.47x) implies a forward return on equity of just over 15%. I will stick with Morningstar's estimate of price/book, as it provides me with a less favorable ROE estimate from which I can build a more conservative estimate of earnings growth capacity.

Also, it is worth noting Morningstar's trailing dividend yield of 2.20% for INDY, while India's risk-free rate (10-year bond yield) is very high as compared to U.S. bond yields: 7.05% at the time of writing. I should further add that the country risk premium is elevated, as India is considered a volatile/riskier emerging market for equity investing; Professor Damodaran assigns a CRP of 3.79% in his most recent dataset.

Consolidating all this data, I built the model below which indicates a potential IRR of circa 10.70%.

Author's Calculations

One point is that due to significant differences between trailing and forward price/earnings ratios, the implied one-year forward earnings growth is very high at 46%. We could however simply remove the trailing earnings figure as a possible distraction, as this does not affect the forward data referenced directly from Morningstar. Further, building the large one-year earnings growth in my calculation if anything makes later years more conservative, as the first year is factored into my average EPS growth target of 13.18% (also from Morningstar).

However, keeping most other factors constant, and taking into account practically all costs (notably the high expense ratio, and bid/ask spread on entry and exit), the IRR is evidently not very promising; it implies a negative equity risk premium after subtracting the high local risk-free rate and country risk premium. In effect, on this basis

One point considers it is possible that the earnings growth estimates are too conservative, perhaps driven by the exaggerated first-year move in EPS. However, if you look at the projected return on equity in each year above, it is still fairly consistent within the range of 13.89-16.17% (the initial years offer a higher average ROE). If we instead hold the ROE above 14% into the terminal year, the IRR expands to 11.35%, but this still would imply an ERP close to zero (about +50 basis points, in this case).

Volatility And Correlation

I calculate the three-year beta for INDY relative to the S&P 500 index as being 0.94x, which is interesting; this usually occurs for riskier indices that are less liquid, but INDY itself is a relatively liquid fund. Further, the underlying stocks are large-caps, even if they are based in an emerging market (namely India).

More interestingly perhaps: the three-year correlation is about 0.6x, and close to 0.5x on the downside. That means that INDY is a good diversifier, not just geographically but also with respect to correlation with U.S. equities. Yahoo! Finance offer an even lower beta of <0.7x too (on a five-year basis). Given the relatively subdued volatility, INDY's volatility-adjusted return is strong.

Conclusion

Considering INDY's return profile, the fund is attractive if one views the ETF as more of an abstraction; that is, as an instrument to make money by paying attention predominantly to volatility and correlation. However, personally I am not able to overcome the fact that the nominal IRR is too high.

Even if we believe that India does not deserve any country risk premium, my base case would still imply an ERP of only 3.8% to perhaps 4.8% in the case that we give INDY the benefit of the doubt of holding onto an ROE of >14%. Mature equity markets like the United States can earn ERPs of 3.2-5.5% or so, but I don't think India should deserve such a low ERP; it leaves room for some downside potential in any event (even if that is FX-related risk).

I think INDY will probably do well if the macroenvironment does not engender more uncertainty in the coming years. On the upside, I calculate INDY's beta being 1.13x (i.e., volatility can pick up on the upside; a bullish macro environment can drive INDY to out-perform). However, should more uncertainty reign, INDY could see some unpredictable downside, making it a less appealing prospect to myself. I think there are plenty of other ETFs without FX risk that offer nominal IRRs higher than INDY's, and therefore on balance, I would recommend taking a neutral stance at this time.