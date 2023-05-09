Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

INDY: Large-Cap Indian Stocks Are Probably Overvalued

May 09, 2023 3:37 AM ETiShares India 50 ETF (INDY)
Hedge Insider
Summary

  • INDY invests in Indian large-caps.
  • The fund is probably overvalued on the basis of what we might consider a fair IRR for the fund, vs. my five-year base case estimate of closer to 11%.
  • On the other hand, INDY's forward return potential adjusted for historical realized volatility is quite good.
  • Therefore, on balance, I think a neutral stance makes sense. INDY should perform well in a bullish macro environment but is vulnerable to a valuation shift in a bearish environment.

Map of India on digital display

da-kuk

Introduction to INDA

iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) is an exchange-traded fund that provides investors with exposure to large Indian companies; specifically the top 50 largest Indian stocks. The fund's benchmark is the Nifty 50 Index. The

INDA ETF Net Fund Flows

ETFDB.com

INDY ETF IRR Gauge

Author's Calculations

This article was written by

Hedge Insider
Providing commentary and analysis, principally focused on global macro, foreign exchange, and equities as an asset class. Primary interests include equity investing from an international perspective, and FX fair values.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

