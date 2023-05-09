Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Equity Rally Takes A Defensive Spin In April

Summary

  • The global equity rally that began last October made further headway in April.
  • Growth stocks were hurt by Q1 earnings disappointments, while financials got a lift from stronger-than-expected quarterly results and waning worries about the global banking system.
  • The underperformance of US small caps is further evidence of the more cautious currents sweeping through markets lately.

By Mark Barnes, Ph.D., and Christine Haggerty, Global Investment Research

The global equity rally that began last October made further headway in April, with most indexes adding to their robust first-quarter gains. Beneath the surface, however, big shifts in market and sector

Regional equity returns

Data as of April 30, 2023. Past performance is no guarantee to future results. Please

Regional industry returns

Based on Industry Classification Benchmark data as of April 30, 2023. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Please see the end for important legal disclosures. (FTSE Russell)

Industry-weighted contributions to returns

Based on Industry Classification Benchmark data as of April 30, 2023. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Please see the end for important legal disclosures (FTSE Russell)

Industry index weights

Based on Industry Classification Benchmark data as of April 30, 2023. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Please see the end for important legal disclosures (FTSE Russell)

Russell 1000 sectors relative returns vs Russell 2000 sectors

Based on Industry Classification Benchmark data as of April 30, 2023. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Please see the end for important legal disclosures (FTSE Russell)

Regional factor returns relative to home market

Data as of April 30, 2023. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Please see the end for important legal disclosures (FTSE Russell)

Regional Low Volatility factor returns relative to home markets

Data through April 30, 2023. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Please see the end for important legal disclosures (FTSE Russell)

