Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

SPY: CPI Will Change The Game

Danil Sereda profile picture
Danil Sereda
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • In today's article, I explain why the April CPI report is likely to surprise the market, leading to the repricing of the forwarding funds rates. It may be a game-changer.
  • Strong data from the U.S. economy triggered a market rally rather than "good-news-selling" - that contradicts Jerome Powell's recent message, as far as I can see.
  • Yes, FANGMAN companies have largely exceeded earnings expectations, which have been revised down many times in recent months. But the absolute growth just can't justify their stock price levels.
  • The dynamics of the energy and commodity markets also suggest that global demand is falling. Even the copper-gold ratio is increasingly diverging from the dynamics at SPY.
  • To calculate the fair value, we multiply the FY23 P/E by the EPS adjusted for the downward revision, which results in $3222.23. This value is 21.9% lower than the current value at the time of writing.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Beyond the Wall Investing. Learn More »
Скрытая опасность

Oskari Porkka/iStock via Getty Images

I started writing about the most popular index and related ETFs - S&P 500 (SPX) (SP500) (NYSEARCA:SPY) - in late October 2022. Initially, it was a comparison with the better-quality diversified, and more stable [in my

Struggle to navigate the stock market environment?

Keep your finger on the pulse and have access to the latest and highest-quality analysis of what Wall Street is buying/selling with just one subscription to Beyond the Wall Investing! Now there is a free trial and a special discount of 10% - hurry up!

This article was written by

Danil Sereda profile picture
Danil Sereda
4.49K Followers
Discover What Wall Street Is Buying

Chief investment analyst at a small Singapore-registered family office. A generalist in nature, common sense investing approach. Mainly focused on special situations, IPOs, and undercovered/hidden stocks.

BS in Finance. The thesis description can be found in this article.

Get a free 7-day trial +25% off for up to 12 months on TrendSpider with the coupon code: DS25



**Disclaimer: Associated with Oakoff Investments, another Seeking Alpha Contributor

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.