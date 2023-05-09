4 Reasons QQQX Might Be The Best Covered Call Fund
- Covered call funds are becoming popular again.
- One older and overlooked covered call can be one of the best.
- It strikes a good balance between growth and yield, beating market returns in the process.
Covered call funds are all the rage right now as they allow investors to generate generous yields in a risk-managed way. The biggest covered call fund JEPI (JEPI) now has about $25 billion of assets under management while newly launched JEPQ (JEPQ) has another $7.3 billion under management. Covered call funds aren't a new thing but their recent popularity and rise is actually fairly new due to people's seeking of higher and higher yields.
While popular covered call funds such as JEPI, JEPQ, QYLD, XYLD continue to gain attention, there is one that has gained little attention over the years but continues to be one of the best covered call funds out there. I am talking about QQQX (NASDAQ:QQQX). This is a fund that has been around since 2007 and it has a long track record of performing strongly. While it doesn't have the super high yields like some of its competitors do, its yield is decent and gets the job done. Below are some of the reasons I believe this lesser-known fund is one of the best covered calls funds out there.
Reason 1: It has a long track record of outperforming
One of the biggest issues people have with covered calls is that they tend to underperform overall market performance especially during bull markets because these funds usually sell call options which limits all their upside. It is very typical for a covered call fund to be flat or even down in a year where the overall market is up because of NAV erosion. Luckily QQQX doesn't seem to have this problem (I will explain why below). When you look at QQQX's performance since the fund's inception in 2007, it's been outperforming the returns of S&P 500 during this time even though this period was a solid bull market with very strong results for the index.
To be honest, not many covered call funds can say they've beaten market averages in the long term because most of them don't. Below you will see how QYLD and XYLD performed against market returns in the last 5 years and you'll see that both of them failed to outperform the markets, unlike QQQX.
Reason 2: It has an active management strategy that is designed to work
So why does this fund outperform while many other covered call funds don't? One reason is that it is actively managed in a way that makes a lot of sense. Most covered call funds will sell ATM (at the money) covered calls against 100% of their position which will limit all their upside so if the market suddenly jumps 10% in the next month, the fund will not participate in that rally. QQQX uses a different approach where they sell covered calls against 30-70% of their positions while allowing the rest of their positions to grow with the average coverage being around 55%.
Then how does the fund decide where to set the bar? They actually look at volatility. When volatility is higher, they sell more calls and increase their intake. When volatility is lower, they sell fewer calls and let their positions run since low volatility environments usually happen when the market is rising. It's really that simple and it's been working greatly for them for the last 16 years.
Since this is an actively managed fund, you have to pay attention to premium/discount dynamics of it. More often than not, the fund will trade at a small premium to its NAV and other times it will trade at a small discount. Typically when the markets are rising it tends to pick up a premium pricing and when there is panic in the streets, it tends to pick up a discount. Current premium of 3% is about in line with historical averages although there were times in the past this fund traded at much larger premiums.
Reason 3: Fund has a history of raising dividends
While covered call funds tend to have high initial yields, they rarely increase their dividend payments because their upside is capped not only for the stock price but also for NAV which makes it difficult for them to increase their dividend except for when VIX rises and they collect a higher premium. For example, in the graph below you will see monthly dividend payments for highly popular QYLD and notice that their payments are pretty erratic over time. In 2021, this fund was paying a monthly dividend payment of 25 cents per share but now it's down to 17 cents per share due to erosion in its NAV.
Now let us take a look at the dividend history of QQQX. You will notice that it's been rising rather steadily despite ups and downs due to rises and drops in volatility. As with all covered call funds, this fund's yield will also depend on volatility but it's been generally on the rise in the long run.
If you invested $10k in this fund at the time of inception and reinvested your dividends, you would now generate about $3,600 per year which is a 36% annual yield on your original investment.
Reason 4: It still supports a decent yield
While the fund doesn't support double digit high initial yields like some of its competitors, it doesn't sacrifice yield for growth either. The fund still comes with a decent yield of 8% despite only selling calls against half of its portfolio most of the time. This fund has a good balance between income and growth.
In conclusion, I believe this is one of the best covered call funds out there with 16 year track record of beating market returns and striking a good balance between high yield and NAV protection while also being able to grow its dividend payments over time. Not many covered calls can say the same.
