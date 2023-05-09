The MetLife Building on Park Avenue in New York City Alexandre Tziripouloff/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Thesis Summary

In today's analysis of a largely undercovered stock lately in the overall financial and insurance sector, I am rating MetLife (NYSE:MET) a Hold at this time for the following reasons:

It had very disappointing Q1 2023 earnings based on its official results released May 3, missing analyst estimates, despite a strong interest-rate environment since last year that has benefited other financial-sector stocks such as big banks.

I also see a red flag in their investment losses.

At the same time, it still has a healthy capital position and attractive dividend yield, so if I were already an investor, I would hold on to MET stock for the dividend income for now, and play the waiting game until the price appreciates.

Brief Business Overview

Unlike big banks that I have been covering in the financial sector lately, the subsector of insurance has a slightly different business model, and for the purpose of this analysis it's important to know how a company like MetLife make money.

Rather than getting money from depositors, it largely collects premiums from its various insurance, annuities, and retirement products, and instead of keeping your money in a box until you retire it invests most of that money into other assets that, you guessed it, make even more money.

The goal of course with insurance companies is to have much more money on hand than the claims it has to pay out, or client withdrawals it has to cover, as well as its own marketing and administrative costs of running the business.

Like big banks, though, in essence it is in the business of managing money, and of course this entails smart risk management.

An Investopedia article reiterated my points very succinctly:

Insurance companies base their business models around assuming and diversifying risk. The essential insurance model involves pooling risk from individual payers and redistributing it across a larger portfolio. Most insurance companies generate revenue in two ways: Charging premiums in exchange for insurance coverage, then reinvesting those premiums into other interest-generating assets.

MetLife missed analyst estimates on Q1 results which are disappointing

From the Q1 results, we see the following:

Snapshot of Q1 2023 earnings - MetLife (MetLife)

What grabs my attention from these results is an 8% YoY decline in adjusted premiums, fees and other revenues. Coupled with that is a whopping 99% drop in net income YoY, and 99% YoY drop in net income per share, along with at least a 25% drop in earnings per share.

What's more, it missed key analyst earnings estimates.

For example, Zack's Equity Research remarked in a May 4th Yahoo! Finance article that it missed its earnings per share estimate of $1.85 per share, coming in at $1.52.

Looking forward, the article remarked:

MET expects its MetLife Holdings’ adjusted premiums, fees and other revenues to decline 12-14% in 2023 and then by 6-8% per annum.

Based on this weak forward looking sentiment, and the most recent results, I believe there will not be enough bullish sentiment from investors on this stock for a good part of 2023.

A red flag is the investment losses they are exposed to

Since earlier we mentioned that insurance companies like MetLife invest the revenue made from premiums, lets look at how that has been doing for them.

Q1 2023 - Met life - variable investments (MetLife)

As you can see from the chart above, variable investments driven by lower venture capital and real estate returns have been on a decline for MetLife since Q1 2022.

Further, lets talk about their peers in the same sector, such as Prudential Financial and AIG.

I would argue that they are in a similar boat.

A late March article in the Financial Times highlighted that:

Other big life insurers have been under pressure too: Prudential Financial is down 18 per cent this month, AIG is down 20 per cent and MetLife has declined 21 per cent.

The failures recently of several regional banks such as Silicon Valley Bank, Signature Bank, First Republic, and the takeover of Credit Suisse, did not help the insurance subsector either, as scrutiny has emerged into their own potential for massive unrealized losses on its bond portfolio.

This was also echoed by the Financial Times article:

There are a handful of broad market stresses on life insurers. One that stands out in the harsh light of the regional-banking mess is that they own large portfolios of fixed-rate bonds. And like US banks, those portfolios have experienced unrealised losses as the Federal Reserve has raised rates.

With that said, and coupled with the fact that the Fed just raised rates again on May 3, I am concerned how this will continue to impact unrealized losses on the portfolios held by these insurers.

Their dividend offering is attractive as is their dividend yield

One reason I would not rate this stock a Sell is because holding on to it could generate decent dividend income, in my opinion.

Just take a look at this table from MarketWatch, which shows that as of May 7th the dividend is $0.52, with a yield of 3.81%.

Dividend Yield for MetLife - May 7 (Marketwatch)

Furthermore, their dividend rate has grown since 2021, according to their own dividends history page.

In November 2021 it was at $0.48, whereas today it stands at $0.52. Dividend growth is something I consider when picking stocks to either buy or hold, as it shows capital strength & a commitment to returning capital back to shareholders.

If you are a current shareholder, you can continue to earn the quarterly dividend income.

They have a healthy enough capital position to ensure liquidity

The 2nd reason I would not rate it a Sell at this time but a Hold, is that I think it has shown to have a healthy enough capital position to not run into major trouble anytime soon, especially since a liquidity crisis at MetLife would cause widespread market havoc due to its sheer brand position & scale.

Keep in mind, according to its Wikipedia profile, it has 90 million customers in over 60 countries, has its roots as far back as 1863, is part of the Fortune 500 list, and has a diversified product line.

On a personal note, as someone who was born & raised originally in the New York City area, there was many a time that I would walk past Grand Central Station and stare up at the MetLife building, which certainly gets your attention as you walk up Park Avenue. Today, decades later, it is still a going concern and one of the dominant brands in its segment. That sense of consistency and stability, brand strength and name recognition over the decades is worth something at least, I think.

To echo my point on its capital health, the following chart is their own presentation of their cash position, and in the last 6 quarters they have exceeded their own cash buffer requirements.

MetLife - capital buffers (MetLife)

According to its Q1 2023 earnings press release, "Holding company cash and liquid assets of $4.2 billion at March 31, 2023, which is above the target cash buffer of $3.0 - $4.0 billion."

As mentioned earlier, an insurance company business model rests on it having a lot more liquidity available then it has to pay out in claims or withdrawals.

And I would reiterate that MetLife is definitely no regional bank, or something akin to Silicon Valley Bank.

This sentiment was backed up by another insurance giant, Travelers, whose CEO commented on this topic in an April issue of the Insurance Journal:

There’s no such thing as a run in the bank in our business.. insurers like Travelers also thoughtfully manage liquidity, in contrast to insolvent banks. Quarter in and quarter out, we’ve consistently generated strong cash flows from operations. Our cash flows from premiums alone over the course of a year are consistently greater than our annual payments for claims and expenses. That was true throughout the 2008 financial crisis and more recently throughout the pandemic.

Potential Price for rest of 2023 and early 2024

Let's take a look at their price chart since the start of 2022 until now, with an overlay of the 30 day moving average in red.

Price Chart of MetLife since 2022 (StreetSmart Edge trading platform)

I clearly see that MetLife's stock price, like many others in the financial sector, is susceptible to market shocks such as the breakout of war in early 2022, the regional bank failures in March 2023, and a major dip after its earnings miss for Q1 2023.

At the writing of this article in early May, the price is around the low to mid $50 range. I don't see a major catalyst pushing the stock too much higher just yet, other than a wave of dip buyers rushing to buy it up as they see it being a good dividend play.

Looking forward towards 2024, I can see it climbing back up well past its 30 day average only if it impresses with earnings in the next two quarters, along with an overall rally in equity markets later in the year, pushing its price up along with it.

However, what could cause headwinds to this scenario is potential for a recession in 2023. I believe a moderate one could occur as I see the cost of credit being too high by now. This could cause those dip-buyers to run into a value trap.

This recessionary sentiment was echoed in a February article in USA Today, which highlighted:

Fifty-eight percent of the economists still say there’s more than a 50% chance of a downturn in the next 12 months, according to a panel of 48 forecasters surveyed Feb. 3-10 by the National Association of Business Economics (NABE)... 33% predict a recession will start in the second quarter and another 21% say it will begin in the third quarter.

Conclusion

In conclusion, I reaffirm my hold rating on MetLife, remaining concerned about their earning miss and investment losses, as well as potential recessionary clouds in 2023, while at the same time would not rate it a sell at this time because I see it having a strong capital position, being a brand leader in its sector, and having an attractive dividend offering for dividend-income investors.