Five 5-10% Yielding Recession-Resistant Dividend Growth Stocks

Recession warning signs are flashing everywhere. According to recent research by Bank of America (BAC), two out of three signals that flash before an economic downturn have already occurred, and the stock market is ignoring the risk:

a steepening yield curve after inversion

tighter credit conditions

The only signal that has yet to flash is the Fed being forced to cut interest rates. That said, the Federal Reserve has just recently announced a pause in interest rate hikes despite inflation remaining stubbornly high and may very well be forced to start cutting rates in the not-too-distant future if economic conditions begin to deteriorate.

While this normally signals that investors will need to sacrifice total return and income potential in exchange for a more defensive portfolio position, thanks to rising interest rates, however, investors do not have to choose between income and reducing risk. In addition to very attractive interest rates being offered by short-term treasuries (SGOV), there are numerous high yielding opportunities available right now in the stock market that have low risk business models and balance sheets. In this article we share five recession-resistant dividend growth stocks with yields ranging between 5% and 10%.

#1. Realty Income (O)

O is clearly a slam dunk for long-term investing in the face of a recession when you consider its incredible track record that includes:

Crushing the broader REIT sector (VNQ) and the S&P 500 (SPY) since going public in 1994.

A very low 0.5 Beta vs. SPY since going public in 1994.

An extremely consistent per share growth (positive per share growth in 26 out of 27 years and 5% median AFFO per share CAGR since 1996).

A very consistent dividend growth for over a quarter century at a 4.4% CAGR, that makes it a member of the Dividend Aristocrats (NOBL).

Realty Income (Investor Presentation)

Moreover, it boasts numerous strengths that make it a very recession resistant pick:

An extremely well diversified portfolio of nearly 12,500 properties and 1,259 individual clients across 84 industries.

~$3.5 billion in annualized base rent, of which 41% comes from investment grade tenants and 92% comes from businesses considered to be recession and/or e-commerce resistant.

An A- credit rating gives it one of the strongest balance sheets in the entire REIT sector.

With the dividend yield now hovering near 5% and well-covered by AFFO per share, the stock looks like a low risk Buy given that its five-year average dividend yield is just 4.4% and its P/AFFO ratio is only 15.6x compared to its five-year average of 18.5x.

#2. Enterprise Products Partners (EPD)

EPD is to the midstream sector what O is to the triple net lease sector:

Possess a sector-leading A- credit rating with an extremely conservative leverage ratio of 3.0x.

Has grown its distribution every year for about a quarter of a century.

Has a very well-diversified portfolio of high-quality assets that generate very stable cash flows and returns on invested capital.

Continues to generate solid low to mid-single digit per unit growth each year.

Is positioned to grow its distribution at a mid-single digit CAGR.

Has an exceptional track record of crushing the broader midstream sector (AMLP) and SPY over the long-term.

Enterprise Products Partners (Investor Presentation)

Given its stable cash flows, fortress balance sheet, and attractive growth profile, its 7.9% distribution yield, 8.99x EV/EBITDA ratio, and 7.18x P/DCF ratio look very attractive.

#3. Blackstone Secured Lending (BXSL)

BXSL is a Business Development Company (BIZD) that is managed by Blackstone (BX), the world's leading alternative asset manager. While its ~10% yield is sky-high, we believe it is also quite sustainable even through a recession. The reasons for this include:

A Q4 2022 regular dividend payout ratio of just 67%.

It has an overwhelming focus on senior secured investments, which means that virtually all of its loans are at the very top of the capital stack at the companies where it deploys companies. Moreover, these loans are generally made at low loans to value, giving BXSL plenty of margin of safety to recover their capital in the event of a default.

It has an investment grade balance sheet and its relationship with BX gives it access to superior deal flow and economic/industry data.

It has generated exceptional underwriting performance with no investments on non-accrual since going public and its interest coverage ratio of 2.3x on a TTM basis is higher than the market average of 2.0x. Furthermore, based on December 31 interest rate levels, the coverage ratio is 1.7x, which is well above the private credit market average of 1.4x.

Blackstone Secured Lending (Investor Presentation)

Moreover, the company told us in a recent conversation that they have tested multiple scenarios for interest rates and macroeconomic conditions in order to ensure that their dividend is at a sustainable level and can continue to grow over time even if we hit a recession and interest rates begin to fall again.

#4. Enbridge (ENB)

While not quite as pristine as EPD in our view, ENB is still an outstanding midstream company. Moreover, it issues a 1099 tax form instead of the K-1 that EPD issues, making it a better fit for many investors and investment accounts. The reasons why we feel confident in its ability to weather a recession with flying colors include:

It has a very strong BBB+ credit rating with the vast majority of its debt termed out for many decades into the future at fixed interest rates.

Its assets are well-diversified and include a large number of regulated assets.

It also generates the vast majority of its cash flows from fixed-fee contracts with investment grade counterparties, making them very resistant to energy price volatility and macroeconomic conditions.

It has a very impressive 27-year dividend growth track record and continues to have a steady dividend growth outlook ahead of it.

Like EPD, it has significantly outperformed most of its peers and the broader stock market indexes over the long-term.

Enbridge (Investor Presentation)

With a 6.7% forward dividend yield and an expected ~3-5% per share distributable cash flow and dividend CAGR, the path to low risk double-digit annualized long-term returns appears to be quite clear, even if a recession hits.

#5. 3M Company (MMM)

Finally, MMM - an industrial and consumer goods conglomerate - appears to be well positioned for a recession while continuing its 65-year streak of growing its dividend. As a dividend king that yields 5.9% on a forward basis, MMM appears to be a compelling opportunity for investors looking to lock in attractive and steadily growing income without too much risk.

The company benefits from several competitive advantages. These include:

Strong brand power

Substantial intellectual property thanks to its significant investments in research and development.

Economies of scale

A large treasure trove of data that it can analyze using data science and machine learning techniques to further enhance its competitive positioning.

3M Company (Investor Presentation)

That said, growth has been lackluster for the company in recent years, and it has been battling lawsuits for things such as its earplugs being defective. As a result, we are not completely convinced that total returns will be lucrative from this investment.

However, with its A credit rating, strong competitive advantages, impressive track record, and high current dividend yield, we do see it as an attractive and relatively low-risk opportunity to generate growing income through a recession.

Investor Takeaway

While a recession can be a difficult and even frightening period for investors - especially retirees - the good news is that there are numerous lower risk high yielding stocks available that investors can invest in right now to prepare themselves for what lies ahead. At High Yield Investor, we are buying stocks like BXSL and EPD hand-over-fist in our Retirement Portfolio alongside short-term high yielding treasuries like SGOV to position risk-averse investors to weather a recession with flying colors.