Affordable Market Valuations for US-listed Biotechs Could Persuade Investors to Ease Some Risk Aversion

Both iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) and SPDR® S&P Biotech ETF (XBI), used as benchmarks for US-listed biotech stocks performance in this analysis, are recovering from a difficult month of March for the US stock market due to the US regional banking sector turmoil.

However, prices for US-listed biotech stocks are lower today than a couple of years ago on fears that tight monetary policy to combat high inflation could hurt the economic cycle.

So, despite the recent stock market rally, valuations are still “back to earth” as the risk appetite observed during the strong recovery from the Covid-19 crisis seems to resist the temptation to invest in US equities and prefers to stay at subdued levels.

Lower market valuations provide an opportunity to increase portfolio exposure to biotech stocks with interesting growth prospects, such as Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX).

This biotech stock could get even cheaper due to a somewhat bearish mode that is currently affecting the shares.

About Janux Therapeutics, Inc.

Janux Therapeutics, Inc., based in San Diego, California, is a biopharmaceutical developer of next-generation bi-specific immunotherapies for cancer.

That is, these therapies have a dual purpose of destroying tumor cells without compromising the integrity of surrounding tissue and are in the clinical stage of research and development.

Immunotherapies are based on two proprietary platform technologies: Tumor Activated T Cell Engager [TRACTr] and Tumor Activated Immunomodulator [TRACIr].

The first technology is based on T-cell engagers. These immunotherapy players are antibodies designed to redirect the immune system's T cells so they can recognize the tumor cells to be destroyed. That is, T cells, which cannot recognize cancer cells even though they are present in tumors, are diverted by the engagers to fight against the tumor.

T cells belong to the class of white blood cells and develop from stem cells in the bone marrow as part of the immune system, according to the National Cancer Institute's website. T cells, also known as T lymphocytes and thymocytes, represent the weapon available to the human body to protect itself from infection by developing an appropriate response.

The antigen can be a bacterium, a virus, an enzyme or even a therapy that is administered parenterally. Once these substances enter the tissues or bloodstream of an animal organism, they induce the production of antibodies that selectively bind to the inducer antigen to inactivate or destroy it.

The second technology also relates to immunotherapy, which has the goal of boosting the body's immune response against cancer.

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. says the TRACTr and TRACIr technologies will help the company develop a broad pipeline of drugs to empower patients' immune systems to eradicate tumors with minimal possible impact in terms of safety concerns.

Janux Therapeutics’ Technologies

The main treatments that Janux is developing based on its TRACTr technology are called JANX007 and JANX008.

JANX007 is being investigated as a potential treatment for prostate cancer tumors and metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer [mCRPC].

JANX008 is being evaluated in a Phase I study as a potential treatment for multiple solid cancers. These include certain colon, head and neck, lung, and kidney cancers.

Janux is also working on its TRACTr technology to develop a potential treatment for multiple cancers affecting the reproductive system in males and females, as well as gastrointestinal, mammalian, head and neck, respiratory and brain cancers. Because the TROP2 protein leads to overexpression in these carcinomas, it is the main target of the treatment Janux is developing with TRACTr technology.

Janux's drug candidate, being developed using TRACIr technology, is called JANX009 and is currently being evaluated in preclinical studies as a future therapy in the fight against solid tumors.

The Progress in the Janux Therapeutics Pipeline To Date

Janux Therapeutics is continuing to recruit patients for JANX007 as a TRACTr-based treatment targeting prostate-specific membrane antigen [PSMA] in patients with prostate cancer.

This will be the first human experiment and the research will be focusing on different aspects of the drug, including safety first, then side effects, the best possible dose and its timing.

Also, the company has received U.S. Food and Drug Administration [FDA] approval for JANX008 to evaluate the safety and efficacy of the TRACTr-based drug in patients with kidney cancer.

Recently, this portfolio of treatments under development received two positive ratings from HC Wainwright & Co., which issued a Buy rating on March 31 and Wedbush analyst, which issued an Outperform rating on April 6 with a 12-month price target of $24 per share. The price target is an increase of 72.5% from current levels.

The Upside Catalysts of the Share Price

The following events could potentially result in a jump in Janus Therapeutics' stock price:

In the second half of 2023, the company is expected to provide the market with a preliminary update of the study evaluating JANX007 in prostate cancer patients.

The drug JANX009, based on TRACIr technology, should be on track for a scientific application, which will seek US regulatory approval later this year to evaluate the product in patients with solid tumors.

In addition, the company is expected to announce the TRACTr technology-based candidate treatment later this year, targeting cancers in which the TROP2 protein is overexpressed.

How Janux Therapeutics Is Doing Financially

The company is in a pre-clinical/clinical phase and as such is not yet selling any treatment. This means that the company does not generate revenue but suffers losses as it allocates funds for research and development activities and covers general and administrative expenses.

The company only had revenue from collaboration activities estimated at $8.61 million in 2022.

For the full-year 2022, Janux recorded a 104% year-over-year increase in research and development expenses to $53.4 million and a 116.5% year-over-year increase in general and administrative expenses to $22.3 million.

As such, the company suffered a net loss of $63.1 million in 2022 versus a net loss of $32.7 million in 2021.

As of December 31, 2022, the balance sheet reported $327.0 million in cash and short-term investments and debt for only $25.31 in operating lease liabilities.

The company burns cash, but the balance sheet is solid, as indicated by the Altman Z-Score, meaning it can support the pipeline for a couple of years if the company doesn't raise additional capital through debt issuance or new stock.

Analysts at GuruFocus calculated an Altman Z-Score of 8.09, indicating a safe range and zero chance of bankruptcy in the next few years.

The Stock Valuation

Shares of Janux Therapeutics, Inc. were trading at $14 apiece as of this writing, giving it a market cap of $616.03 million.

Shares look affordable as they are trading below the long-term trend of the 200-day simple moving average line of $14.83, below the 100-day simple moving average line of $15.55, while approximately in line with the 50-day simple moving average line of $14.06.

Given the stimuli that the catalysts expected in the pipeline could provide to the stock price, shares look very interesting at current valuations, also with a 52-week range analysis in mind. Janux Therapeutics, Inc.’s shares have ranged between a floor of $9.39 and a ceiling of $23.64 for the last 52 weeks while that interval has averaged $16.515. The latter statistic implies that shares are currently trading below the middle point of the 52-week range as well.

The chart of the 14-day Relative Strength Indicator shows that the metric has a 44.50x value suggesting that Janux Therapeutics’ shares are neither overbought nor oversold, though they have ampler room to move to higher price levels than downwards.

Given the potential for a solid stock price recovery as a result of existence of positive catalysts in the pipeline, investors should continue with a Hold rating on Janux and expand the position once the stock price drops below $11.5-$12 in the wake of the current downward trend.

Based on the trend of the 14-day RSI chart, the shares could move further down to $11.5-$12 per unit, after which investors may want to buy some shares, but the stock price seems on course to get cheaper than the current levels.

The risk of having shares of Janux Therapeutics is a potential setback in the development of the TRACTr/TRACIr technologies-based treatments for various cancers.

That risk should be sustainable, however, as Robert Driscoll, an analyst at Wedbush who recently updated his recommendation rating and price target for the biotech stock, gives Janux Therapeutics, Inc. a “high probability of success” for JANX007 and JANX008, as reported by Seeking Alpha.

In support of his valuation and price target, Robert Driscoll, analyst at Wedbush also wrote: “We believe TRACTr/ TRACTIr technology has the potential to overcome the toxicity/delivery challenges that have limited development of current bispecific approaches,” as reported by Seeking Alpha.

Conclusion

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. is a US bio developer of next-generation bispecific cancer immunotherapies based on two proprietary platform technologies of Tumor Activated T Cell Engager [TRACTr] and Tumor Activated Immunomodulator [TRACIr].

The company's research and development activities are seen to have a great chance to successfully culminate into next-generation cancer therapies.

The pipeline contains some positive catalysts that could give the stock price a strong boost. The stock has a compelling valuation today, but its price appears to be on track to offer more interesting purchase prices.